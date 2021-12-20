When Mallory Mitchell Hammer walked across the stage at Emporia State University’s winter commencement ceremony on Saturday, it was the conclusion of an epic journey.
In March 2018, Hammer was a senior at ESU majoring in business and planning her September wedding to Kyle Hammer. Then everything changed. She went in for a routine procedure to remove her wisdom teeth during spring break and ended up going into cardiac arrest. Lack of oxygen to her brain during the surgery resulted in a brain injury, leaving Mallory fighting to regain her ability to speak, eat and walk on her own.
Doctors predicted a two-to-five year recovery, but they did not predict Mallory’s determination and perseverance. Two and a half years after the injury, she and Kyle married. With support from her family and loved ones as well as the ESU community, her hometown of Rossville, her medical team and many more, she returned to complete her degree at ESU in 2021.
Assisted by her husband and cheered on by friends and family, “Miracle” Mallory walked across the stage to a standing ovation from the crowd in William Lindsay White Civic Auditorium.
Perseverance and a community of support was a theme for many graduates on Saturday. Ken Hush presided over his first commencement as interim president and drew attention to the various people who helped the graduates achieve their goal.
In his keynote speech, 2021 Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor Rob Catlett reminded graduates that higher education is a privilege and opens up many opportunities.
“Don’t forget where that privilege came from and who supported you,” he said.
Matthew Johnson of Kansas City, MO, received his Bachelor’s degree in business administration with a crowd of supporters in the audience. Afterward, surrounded by loved ones, he said this was an occasion for everyone in his support network to celebrate together.
“We made it through another year without losing anyone, praise God,” he said. “We’re here for a celebration instead of a tragedy.”
Johnson said the best thing about being a Hornet is the friendships he formed with his football teammates and his Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers.
“I met the best friends of my life here,” he said.
ESU junior King “Trey” Morris said he wanted to be at his friend’s graduation because “this happens once in a lifetime and I had to support my boy.”
Carrie Lowery of Reading had her own cheering section on Saturday. (Full disclosure: she is this reporter’s sister-in-law.)
Lowery began her education at ESU in 1995 and completed three years of a Spanish education degree before leaving to welcome her first child, Genevieve. Married for about a year and a new mother, Lowery focused on her family with the idea that she would eventually finish her degree.
Fast forward to the summer of 2021, and Lowery was now the mother of 11 children with husband Robert. With the youngest ready for preschool in August, Lowery began looking for a job outside the home and realized she would have better options if she finished her degree. Working with advisors at ESU, she was able to put together a plan to complete the requirements for a degree in Latin American Studies in one semester.
“It was really awesome to be able to come back and finish what I started,” she said following Saturday’s ceremony.
Returning to student life 22 years later was “not harder,” Lowery said.
“Actually, I was more focused this time and I had a lot of support,” she said.
Among her supporters were her eldest daughter, Genevieve, who graduated from ESU with a degree in Communication and Latin American Studies in May, making both mother and daughter members of ESU Class of 2021.
