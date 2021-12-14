An Emporia High School student is back from a leadership development trip to Washington.
Kaden Nguyen made the trip as State Treasurer of the student career association “Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas.” The organization says its goal is to help teens with “multiple barriers to success” advance to everything from college to the general workforce.
Four elected officers from JAG-K made the four-day trip. They placed a wreath at thew Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, then met with Rep. Ron Estes, R- Kansas about the organization and workforce needs in general.
A National Student Leadership Academy normally is part of the Washington visit. Nguyen’s group took part in that virtually, as a COVID-19 precaution. JG leaders from Kentucky also were there in person.
JAG President and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Knapp said in a statement that even though in-person contact was minimal, the trip ”reinforced the importance of good leadership.”
Nguyen is a senior who was honorable mention for All-Centennial League soccer this past season.
The JAG-K website says it serves more than 3,800 students in 43 Kansas school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.