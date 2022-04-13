Goddard High School's boys basketball coach will lead the Spartans next year.
Lee Baldwin, a special education teacher and head boys basketball coach at Goddard, previously served as a business and physical education teacher and head boys basketball coach at Cheney High School.
Baldwin has a long history of teaching and coaching experience including two years as an assistant varsity basketball coach at Barton Community College.
“I’m extremely excited to be the new boys’ basketball coach at Emporia High School," he said. "Over the past three years, I have spent a significant amount of time in Emporia and have learned firsthand how much community pride Emporia has. I look forward to this fantastic opportunity and hope to provide a level of basketball that the community, school, and players are proud to be a part of.”
Curtis Simons, assistant principal/athletic director at EHS said Baldwin was one of an "outstanding pool" of possible candidates.
“We had an outstanding pool of candidates to choose from and we are extremely excited to hire Mr. Lee Baldwin to lead our boys' basketball program," Simons said.
Baldwin has a Master’s degree in Educational Administration from Wichita State University and a Bachelor’s of Science in Education, secondary business from Fort Hays State University.
Baldwin will fill the coaching vacancy that was created when Mr. Beau Welch was selected as the Emporia High School assistant principal/athletic director. Along with his coaching duties, Baldwin will also be teaching in the Emporia High School Physical Education Department. Baldwin will begin his duties for the 2022-2023 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.