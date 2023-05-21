W.L. White Civic Auditorium was filled with the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” as 259 Flint Hills Technical College students took their seats for the 2023 Spring Commencement Saturday morning.
“This class started when Covid started. They went through all of it, a two or three year journey. This Covid generation of students had to go through a lot to get here. I didn’t know what many of these guys looked like because we were all wearing masks. It’s a special year because of that,” Chris Wilson, Division of Technology, Industrial Engineering Technology Chair at Flint Hills Technical College said.
“My favorite event about being an instructor is graduation,” added Computer Program Design Instructor Russell Thrailkill.
Flint Hills Technical College awarded 183 Technical Certificates and 76 Associates of Applied Science Degrees at Saturday’s commencement exercises. 45 graduates are first-generation students; four are veterans. The youngest graduate is 17 years old; the oldest is 56.
“Without the support of family members, our graduates could not have successfully completed their journey,” noted FHTC President Dr. Caron Daugherty. “They had hurdles to overcome and they endured with grit and persistence. They did not let anything deter them. Our staff and faculty fully supported them in their journey. This is a class that has experienced it all.”
Steve Loewen, Vice President of Academic Affairs/CAO, was the 2023 commencement speaker. It was a bittersweet moment as Loewen is retiring after 24 years with Flint Hills Technical College. He graduated from Emporia State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1982 and a master’s degree in 1984, before coming on board at FHTC.
Loewen noted that commencement means beginning, and that we celebrate graduations as new beginnings. He gave the graduates three concepts to live by. He encouraged them to begin with the end in mind, and reminded them that attitude is almost everything and it is yours to own. The third concept is that each day is your own, so use it to make a difference.
“Continue to be a learner,” Loewen said. “Life is ten percent what happens to me and ninety percent of how I react to it. Graduates, make a difference every day.”
Reminiscences and thoughts submitted by students about their time at FHTC were read aloud at the commencement ceremony.
“I get to start a new career and provide for my family.”
“My most important lesson: that parents know what they’re talking about.”
“Thank you for the food you provided in the pantry. I didn’t have dinner a couple of nights this week. Have a blessed month of May.”
Emporium Evelin Barron graduated Saturday with a Technical Certificate in Dental Assisting from the Division of Health and Human Services. Barron is the mother of two small children. She has already accepted a position at CareArc in Emporia.
“It was a roller coaster, but totally worth it!” she exulted.
Porter Sherman, who hails from Iola, Kan., received his Associate of Applied Science Degree, Division of Industrial Technology, in Automotive Technology. His whole family attended commencement exercises to celebrate his achievement, including his parents, his fiancee, and his daughter.
“He’s continuing on to two years at Pittsburg State,” Regan Sherman, his mom, proudly stated. “He’s an older, non-traditional student.”
“We are really proud of him,” his fiancee Olivia Chase added.
“I love you, Daddy, and I’m proud of you!” beamed his four-year-old daughter Kyra Chase.
