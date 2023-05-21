W.L. White Civic Auditorium was filled with the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” as 259 Flint Hills Technical College students took their seats for the 2023 Spring Commencement Saturday morning.

“This class started when Covid started. They went through all of it, a two or three year journey. This Covid generation of students had to go through a lot to get here. I didn’t know what many of these guys looked like because we were all wearing masks. It’s a special year because of that,” Chris Wilson, Division of Technology, Industrial Engineering Technology Chair at Flint Hills Technical College said.

