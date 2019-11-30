“Ormeshadow” by Priya Sharma, October 2019, $14.99.
Burning with resentment and intrigue, this fantastical family drama invites readers to dig up the secrets of the Belman family, and wonder whether myths and legends are real enough to answer for a history of sin.
Uprooted from Bath by his father’s failures, Gideon Belman finds himself stranded on Ormeshadow farm, an ancient place of chalk and ash and shadow. The land crests the Orme, a buried, sleeping dragon that dreams resentment, jealousy, estrangement, death. Or so the folklore says. Growing up in a house that hates him, Gideon finds his only comforts in the land. Gideon will live or die by the Orme, as all his family has.
Ormeshadow is an entrancing story. Sharma has imbued the life of a boy and his family with the feel of a timeless fable. Unlike the sometimes generic persons in other fables, the characters in this story feel like real people, complete with their own happiness and selfish desires. As I read about this combined family of sheep farmers in rural England, I understood their struggles even if I didn’t always admire their actions.
I very much enjoyed the story-within-a-story telling that Gideon’s father does. While the reader learns more about what caused the family to leave Bath for John Belman’s childhood home, they also learn about the Orme — the dragon — that sleeps beneath the hill above the village. The dual stories are complementary to each other, both seen through the lens of Gideon’s knowledge of the world.
I was surprised that the book was so short and yet was also a rich and complex story. At only 168 pages, I read Ormeshadow in one sitting because I needed to find out what was next. I appreciated Sharma’s crisp and spare writing that managed to imply information rather than spelling everything out for the reader.
I would highly recommend Ormeshadow for anyone who is looking to add a little magic into their life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.