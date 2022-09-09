Riverside Elementary School was put on lockdown Friday morning because of what administrators are calling a "student issue."
Word of the level two lockdown emerged shortly after 8:30 a.m. Principal Emily Baker later sent a text message saying there was "student safety concern both inside and outside our building."
"Our Riverside staff, along with the Emporia Police Department, were able to handle the situation quickly," district spokesman Lyndel Landgren said.
Landgren called it a "student issue," but declined to be smore specific. He would not say if the student involved was male or female, or whether anyone was detained.
"The students are experiencing a regular school day," Landgren added. "Instruction was able to continue in the classrooms."
Landgren believes this is the first such lockdown in USD 253 this school year.
