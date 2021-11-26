Some people still dispute the 2020 presidential election. But there's little argument that a lot of college students took part in it.
A new report by Tufts University shows a record 70.5% of Emporia State's students voted last November. That jumped from 49.9% for the 2016 election.
Voter registration has risen sharply in recent years as well. The National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement shows 87.4% of ESU students were registered to vote last year. In 2004, Tufts found less than 10% were registered.
The Kansas News Service reported this week that voting by college students was up last November at other major universities in the state. The University of Kansas topped ESU at 71%, followed by Wichita State at 68% and Kansas State at 67%.
The increased interest at ESU last year was across all ethnic communities, as turnout jumped at least 20% from 2016 among white, Hispanic and Asian students. No data was released on Black students.
About two-thirds of ESU's enrollment last fall was female. The report showed 71% of female students voted, compared with 60% of males.
The study does not reveal how ESU students voted in the presidential race. Across Lyon County, then-President Donald Trump topped current President Joe Biden with 54% of the vote.
(5) comments
Massive voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election. In AZ alone, 17,000 duplicate ballots were discovered in the audit. More fraud occurred in MI, GA & PA. It was obvious that an idiot who campaigned from his basement and held rallies where no one showed up but honking cars, won 81M votes. He & Harris held a rally in AZ and literally not one person showed up. In Feb. 2021 Time Magazine exposed the fraud in their article “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign that Saved the 2020 Election.” The 2022 election will be a blow out and Trump will get re-elected in a landslide in 2024. The fraud in GA and Pa will be exposed in 2022. We will see America saved.
Younger people are exercising their franchise and making their voices known. This is excellent.
You can’t be real ,,, you actually think Biden and the house speaker and the rest of the demo leaders have positioned the USA for growth and prosperity after the past ten months of running the show. Friend you underestimate the reason why the next year will be a disaster for the demo party.
"Electing Joe Biden to be our president was like giving the Taliban the resources to build an Army---Oh wait...that actually happened" Senator John Kennedy
It's amazing how many people registered and voted specifically to get rid of President Trump... and with all the conservatives yapping about how '22 and '24 is gonna be a blowout and talks of running Trump or DeSantis... democrats are going to show up again to shut that garbage down. 4 years of idiocracy was enough! The way conservatives continue to let their constituents die off in the name of "muh' rights", I think conservatives have a very small chance of winning any majority let alone the Presidency after losing to someone like Biden... It's crazy how Biden can be such a mediocre president yet still be magnitudes better than Donnie... I've never planned on voting for Biden, but if Trump or Desantis run, I'll vote for him again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.