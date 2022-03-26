If someone is going to promote international exchanges in the Emporia area, who better than a man named John Keosybounheuang?
“I am half-Lao, half-Thai,” he said of the name. “That last name is Lao.” And you pronounce it kee-OH-see-boon-hong.
Keosybounheuang is the new Local Coordinator for International Cultural Exchange Services. One of his main goals is to find host families for students who want to attend U.S. schools for a year.
“We actually have our fourth one this year,” he said. “Natalia, our current one, is from Spain.”
But world events can have an impact on those exchanges.
Keosybounheuang had to give up a “family member” from Italy two months early in 2020 due to coronavirus. That was followed by online classes for another guest in the following fall.
“Any student that participated in sports got to do that still,” Keosybounheuang said. “In most European schools, athletics is not a part of the school. It’s a separate club.”
But as COVID-19 seems to diminish, now there’s the fighting in Ukraine.
“We talk about current events around the world,” Keosybounheuang said of his conversations with Natalia. “That’s about the best we can do — try to be informed.”
At this point, the exchange programs remain unchanged. Keosybounheuang added that the safety of the students is “absolutely important.”
Keosybounheuang noted students are briefed for several days before they arrive in Kansas to make sure they know what they might face.
“They understand it’s not going to be ‘High School Musical,’” he said, “but they make the best of it.”
Student exchange programs thrive on interaction, so guests fully feel U.S. life. That can mean joining school clubs, although that’s not required.
“It gives them more opportunities to make friends,” Keosybounheuang said. “The one thing in common that they all say is: I want the American high school experience.”
ICES can change young minds about what that experience really is.
“My first student thought everyone was going to be in cowboy hats,” Keosybounheuang said. “Then she gets me.”
But the relationships built can last far beyond one year in a U.S. home.
“My first two are coming back for my daughter’s graduation” in May, Keosybounheuang said.
Keosybounheuang can place students in host homes in a 150-mile radius of Emporia. Families interested in hosting exchange students can contact him by emailing jkeo@icesusa.org.
The Facebook page for contacting Keosybounheuang is “ICES Kansas- Youth Exchange Services.”
