The Kansas Governor is visiting Emporia Wednesday, as part of a focus on child care.
Laura Kelly's office announced she will attend the ribbon-cutting for the new Jones Early Learning Center at 327 South Walnut at 3 p.m.
Emporia Public Schools broke ground for the center next to Riverside Elementary in November 2020. It was funded largely through a school bond issue, with help from the Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust.
The Jones Center will replace the Maynard Early Childhood Center, as well as house other groups in the community that cater to young children.
Kelly announced Tuesday that child care workers across Kansas could receive bonuses of $750 to $2,500. They're state grants to show “appreciation” for workers, a statement from the governor's office said.
The bonuses are funded through the federal Child Care Development Funds program.
The ceremony will be followed by refreshments and self-guided tours of the new facility.
