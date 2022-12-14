Emporia Public Schools is once again accepting bids on the Maynard Building following the Board of Education vote Wednesday evening to accept Simmons Pet Food’s request to withdraw its bid to purchase the building.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib said despite the setback, he has already received interest in the property, located at 19 Constitution Street.
“We’ve had conversations with the Regional Development Association, there’s some interest there. I showed the building this morning at 8 o’clock to an interested party, had a phone call later in the day today from another interested party, and all of that interest is about providing community daycare,” Scheib said.
Scheib also encouraged other interested parties to reach out to him at 620-341-2216 or local realtors for any questions or to set up a tour. There is no current asking price for the building or final date to submit a bid.
In November, the USD 253 Board of Education voted to use the proceeds of the Maynard Building sale to offset the cost of a new, energy-efficient roof at the high school. Scheib clarified Wednesday that the roof project would still be moving forward, even if the Maynard Building has not been sold.
The board also received information on advocating for special education funding ahead of the start of the Kansas legislative session.
According to Leah Fliter, Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director for Advocacy, the federal and state governments each have laws in place to fund special education. However, due to budget shortfalls, neither the federal nor state governments have been able to fully fund those budgets for years. Kansas has not fully funded special education programs in its schools since 2011.
“If you are not being reimbursed by the state or by the federal government for your special education costs, you have to make that cost up by taking money out of your general fund,” Fliter explained. “And so, if the state would fully fund its portion, that would help you better serve all kids.”
This year, Fliter said, the state coffers are in good shape, with around a $4 billion budget surplus. According to Fliter, fully funding special education would cost $155 million across the state and would allow districts to help all students by raising pay, adding teachers and paras, creating or reinstating programs and more.
“That’s why it’s going to be so important for board members and members of the community to contact your local legislators, and you’re lucky in Emporia that you have supportive legislators, but you need to talk to them now, I wish they were here tonight, about how important this is,” Fliter said.
The Kansas legislative session officially starts on Jan. 9, 2023 at 2 p.m.
The district also approved a special education math resource Wednesday night. The resource will be available for K-12 students and will cost $99,697.64 from the ESSER II and III Special Education funds.
In other business, the district approved offering seniors the opportunity to purchase their Chromebooks at the end of the year at a cost of $100 for a two-year-old laptop or $30 with a free/reduced letter. All purchased laptops would be declared surplus and non-purchased laptops may be put back into circulation.
Additionally, freshmen will now get a new laptop to use throughout all their years in high school.
“This allows us to adjust for class sizes a little bit better,” Paul Beadles, director of IT operations said. “Your class sizes aren’t necessarily the same. If we purchase 1,200 laptops and now we have $1,250 kids … this allows us to really match the incoming classes coming to the school.”
Logan Avenue students gave a presentation on activities throughout the school. Students in first through fifth grade updated board members on Thanksgiving and Cinco De Mayo activities, field day, the 5k fundraiser and the egg drop.
Eric Woltje, senior project manager for McCownGordon gave an update on the ongoing construction projects in the district. According to Woltje, the middle school is 28% complete with a January 2024 completion date; Village Elementary is 26% complete with an October 2023 completion date and Riverside, Timmerman and William Allen White Elementaries are all in preconstruction.
The board also:
Updated board policies.
Received updates on Riverside Elementary’s improvements to math, reading and behavior strategies.
Approved the EMS enrollment course guide.
Received a report on kindergarten readiness, graduation rates, and post-secondary success.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.