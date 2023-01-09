The USD 253 Board of Education has a short agenda to kick off the new year at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The board is set to extend the term of two of its members, Board President Leslie Seeley and Vice President Grant Riles “until successors for such positions are elected by the board in the next calendar year.”
The board will also vote on meeting dates and locations. In the past, USD 253 has met at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center, 1700 W 7th Ave, on the second Wednesday of each month and the fourth Wednesday of every month - except March, May, June, November and December.
Board members will also make annual appointments to local committees.
In other business, the board will receive an update from McCownGordon on the ongoing construction projects at Emporia Public Schools. The remaining projects include updates to the middle school and Village, Riverside, Timmerman and William Allen White Elementaries.
Rob Scheib, assistant superintendent of business operations Stephanie Pope, director of business will present an update on the 2022-23 budget.
Members of the Jones Early Childhood Development Center staff will update the board on goals and strategies for school improvement.
Two executive sessions are also planned for negotiations and superintendent evaluations, respectively.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet Wednesday at the Mary Herbert Education Center at 6:30 p.m.
