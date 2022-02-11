Emporia High School will announce its Winter Sports King and Queen in between Friday night’s basketball games with Manhattan.
The candidates were nominated by EHS clubs and winter athletic teams. That list was narrowed down by the senior class to the top five Queen and King candidates. This week, the student body voted to select this year’s Winter Sports King and Queen.
The King candidates are Giberto Aguilera, Adin Lantz, Jacob Ortega, Bradley Scheller and Michael Shi.
The Queen candidates are Shanti Cornejo, Kailly Mejia, Rylee Peak, Perla Peraza and Nayeli Plazola-Casillas.
The ceremony is scheduled for around 7 p.m., after the girls basketball game at 6 p.m. and prior to the boys game at 7:30 p.m.
