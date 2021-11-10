A race for the USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education will undergo a recount Wednesday afternoon.
The District 1, Position 4 race between Tammie Reed and Perry Peterson went Peterson’s way last Tuesday by a tally of 125-123. Because of the small deficit between the two candidates, Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat said documents for a recount had been submitted.
The recount will start at noon Wednesday and the board of election canvassers will reconvene in the county commission chambers at 4 p.m. to recertify the results of that race.
The Gazette will report the results of the recount when they become available.
Imagine Tammie Reed requesting a recount...who would've guessed?
