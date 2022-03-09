Downtown snow

Someone seemingly had to get to work through the snow in downtown Emporia in mid-February. Several inches of new snow are forecast Thursday.

 Chris Walker/The Gazette

Several places still are cancelling or delaying events in the wake of Thursday's snow. Here is our updated list for Friday and beyond:

SCHOOLS

USD 284 - Morning speed camp canceled Friday

SPORTS

ESU baseball at Central Missouri - postponed until Sunday

ESU tennis at Southwestern - postponed Friday

Tags

