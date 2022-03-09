Several places still are cancelling or delaying events in the wake of Thursday's snow. Here is our updated list for Friday and beyond:
SCHOOLS
USD 284 - Morning speed camp canceled Friday
SPORTS
ESU baseball at Central Missouri - postponed until Sunday
ESU tennis at Southwestern - postponed Friday
