The Emporia State University Office of Diversity Student Programs hosted Wichita State University professor and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director Kevin Harrison Thursday for a discussion on how microaggressions impact the educational experience of Black students.
Harrison quoted Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Chester M. Pierce by defining microaggressions as “insults rooted in stereotypes that are directed toward someone based on their membership in a marginalized group.”
While Harrison, a Doctor of Education, acknowledged that microaggressions are not always racial – as they can be directed toward members of the LGBT community and individuals with disabilities – for Black students in school they can sound like, “Da’Quon, what type of name is that?” or “Wow, you speak really well. You don’t talk Black.”
“Microaggressions attack the ability for us to work together,” he said. “A lot of times they attack a person and break them down mentally to where they’re not at their best selves. … Microaggressions can prohibit the light that comes from students of color in the form of distractions, failing grades, acting out in schools.”
Harrison called attention to the fact that statistically Black students – and particularly Black males – in K-12 schools “rank last in everything good, first in everything bad.” He challenged anyone who believed that those statistics didn’t have anything to do with racism to postulate a theory as to what, exactly, was the cause.
“Are you saying that Black kids are less intelligent than other populations of students?” he said.
He pointed to several examples of Black men and women throughout history who have made impactful discoveries or inventions that have reshaped how people live their lives as proof that Black students are not less capable than other students.
“You name it: Black people have been involved in it,” he said. “So no, Black people are not less intelligent. There must be something else. So if not race, what is it?”
Harrison spoke from his own experience of growing up as a young Black man in the public school system and the then-nameless pain he now understands was the marginalization caused by racial microaggressions.
“As a kid, how do you explain that thing?” he said. “Do you go to your parents and say, ‘Mom, I’m suffering from racial microaggressions. I’m having segregated experiences inside desegregated school buildings’? No, you don't say that when you’re 5 and 6 years old. You just hold that pain inside and then it manifests as depression, isolation. It manifests as poor grades. It manifests as disciplinary problems in school.”
Harrison called on schools to look internally at what they’re doing systemically to either harm or empower Black students rather than simply blaming the students for their outcomes.
“A lot of times, the schools are failing the students just as much as the students are failing in school,” he said.
He also said schools should “proactively understand the perspectives and cultural uniqueness of multiethnic students. A lot of times, those multiethnic nuances are attacked rather than nurtured. And there’s a lot of power in culturally relevant pedagogy. There’s a lot of power in looking in a book and seeing someone that looks like me.”
Even though Black students today typically don’t face the type of bare-faced racism in school that Ruby Bridges or Elizabeth Eckford did in the 1950s and 1960s, what they do face is still damaging in consequential ways.
“Microaggressions, you could say, are the children of segregated schooling, the grandchildren of slavery and the great-grandchildren of the passage to the Americas,” he said.
The school system is powerful, he said, and schools need to work to ensure they are using that power to truly benefit their students.
“Educational institutions operate in contradictory ways,” he said. “They have the potential to oppress and marginalize and they also have the potential to emancipate and empower. The more emancipation and empowerment that goes on, that comes from collaboration and diversity and recognizing implicit biases and checking ourselves … it’s just really going to empower those students.”
