An Emporia Middle School student is in class, after a collision with a pickup truck before Tuesday's opening bell.
USD 253 spokesman Lyndel Landgren said the truck was stopping in the drop-off zone on the south side of the school about 7:45 a.m. and collided with the child.
An Emporia Police statement later said the 12-year-old “ran out of the ditch” to cross the vehicle exit toward Graphic Arts Road. Capt. Ray Mattas described the child's injuries as minor.
(1) comment
This is an ongoing problem EVERY morning and
Afternoon at EMS. Will it take the death of
A
Student for
This issue to be solved!!!
