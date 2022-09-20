The Southern Lyon County school district has a finalist for Kansas School Superintendent of the Year.
"This is news to all of us," an aide to Dr. Mike Argabright said Tuesday morning.
Argabright was away at a conference and could not be immediately reached for comment.
Argabright has overseen USD 252 since 2006.
A statement from the Kansas School Superintendents' Association Tuesday said in that time, the schools have been "recognized with Governor's Awards, National Recognition - America's Best High School (Hartford and Olpe), Kansas School of Character, Standard of Excellence, Kansans Can Star Awards, and several State Championships."
The announcement also noted Argabright has led the district through three successful bond elections, the most recent in 2020.
Argabright has been a finalist for Emporia School Superintendent twice, most recently in early 2021.
The other two finalists for state Superintendent of the Year are Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka and Alicia Thompson of Wichita.
A committee will interview all three finalists over the next two weeks, then announce the winner Monday, October 11.
