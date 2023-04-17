NEOSHO RAPIDS — Neosho Rapids Elementary School students received their 2022 Challenge Award from State Board of Education member Deena Horst Monday morning.
The Kansas Department of Education created Challenge Awards to honor schools that performed well on the state assessments and had high percentages of students from disadvantaged backgrounds, including those who live in poverty and often members of a minority group.
Superintendent Mike Argabright said Neosho Rapids Elementary School has received this award, which shows improvement in math and reading, over the last few years.
“It’s a special award because we know we’re improving on children that may have some disadvantages from time to time,” he said. “Not all of them do, but we’re able to connect. Our teachers and staff are doing a great job, and the results show us that.”
Argabright said there’s always some measure of excitement when bringing an entire school building together to celebrate an achievement like that.
“Elementary kids, they can get excited,” he said. “There was some energy in there and Deena Horst did a great job explaining everything and showing appreciation to our students and staff.”
KDSE has said that school administrators and teachers have started to see the Challenge Awards as motivation to reach for even higher levels of academic performance since the awards were introducted. The awards help showcase the many positive academic achievements taking place in schools with predominately high-risk populations.
Argabright agreed. He said sometimes it takes getting some outside recognition for students to really see how well they are doing. It’s important, he said, because those state assessments are not always fun to sit through.
“I do think it helps to have outside people come in and tell them they’re doing a good job stated assessments are not fun for all kids,” he said. “So, trying to ensure that they’re focused and they’re being attentive to the questions that are being asked, it can be a challenge. Reinforcing it with outside people and saying, you know, ‘your assessment scores are important, they do matter and they will matter later on in life because you’re working hard at it,’ I think that does make a positive difference.”
Argabright added that the faculty and staff at the school deserve some recognition for the awards, too.
“I’m just super proud of our faculty staff and our building administrators,” he said. “They do a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.