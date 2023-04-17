NEOSHO RAPIDS — Neosho Rapids Elementary School students received their 2022 Challenge Award from State Board of Education member Deena Horst Monday morning.

The Kansas Department of Education created Challenge Awards to honor schools that performed well on the state assessments and had high percentages of students from disadvantaged backgrounds, including those who live in poverty and often members of a minority group.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.