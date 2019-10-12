The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia welcomed more than 400 area grade schoolers to its 2019 Safari Adventure Thursday and Friday. Students in grades 1 - 5 spent time learning about wildlife, conservation, local history, physical fitness, street safety and more.
Thursday’s activities had students exploring stations around the zoo while colder temperatures moved Friday’s activities indoors to William Lindsay White Auditorium.
“This is the first year in 11 or 12 years that we’ve been doing it that we’ve had to pull it inside,” Zoo Education Coordinator Dehlia Sutton said. “At least we got to have one day at the zoo, but it’s been a fun day.”
Zoo Director Lisa Keith said she was grateful for the auditorium’s crew for accommodating the event on short notice.
“It was just an amazing effort to make it work,” Keith said. “I just want to give another hats off to the City of Emporia and its staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.