Emporia State University recognized veterans during several special events on Saturday, Nov. 6. The day began with a program in front of Plumb Hall and continued with a grand opening ceremony and recognition at the ESU football game.
The festivities began with a complimentary continental breakfast on the lawn in front of Plumb Hall before the Veterans Celebration began. During the celebration, the Kansas Sons of the American Revolution presented the colors and the ESU Chamber Choir sang the national anthem.
Area veteran Gene McIntosh led the POW-MIA remembrance ceremony, which included a table set for one.
ESU alumnus Army Col. Laura Trinkle (ret.) was the keynote speaker. Trinkle graduated from ESU in 1991, with a bachelor of secondary education in physical education and a coaching certification. She was commissioned in May 1990 with the Army ROTC program at Emporia State. She entered active duty in 1991 as a medical service corps officer with the Second Mobile Army Surgical Hospital at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Trinkle retired from the Army in 2020 after 29 years of service. She now lives in Kailua, Hawaii, where she is the director of administration, operations and relations for Hawaii Keiki, a partnership between the UH Manoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing and the Hawaii Department of Education that provides school-based health services to underserved students in public schools across the state of Hawaii.
In her remarks, Trinkle recalled her days at ESU as a student, sorority sister, member of the Hornet Battalion and athlete.
“I acquired an ability to manage an eclectic life at ESU,” she said. “I’m not sure any other university could have given me that. I would say my success in the Army is a direct result of the ESU community and my time here.”
Following the Veterans Celebration, the audience was invited to attend the grand opening of the Student Veterans Center, located on the fourth floor of Morse Hall South. The center provides a comfortable space for student veterans to “study, connect and relax” said Houston Clearwater, ESU Student Veterans Association President.
“A space like this is extremely important to the success of student veterans,” Clearwater said. “Many are coming to college older than traditional students, with different experiences. They are transitioning from active duty to civilian life. Without a support system and a network, they feel lost. I can say that from personal experience.”
Clearwater and past president Michael White (2020) began working to find a new, larger space for student veterans to meet in 2017. After drawing up a needs assessment, they partnered with the ESU Alumni Foundation which took over fundraising.
Caleb Jackson, Executive Director at David Woods Kemper Veterans Foundation, said it was the students who initially grabbed his attention when looking through funding requests.
“When I visited Emporia, it was clear how incredibly important veterans are to the city,” he said. “We are proud to partner with the Student Veterans Association and we hope this facility helps ESU become a beacon for student veterans in Kansas.”
(0) comments
