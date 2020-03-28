Virtual learning for students in Emporia Public Schools starts next week, a move district administrators, teachers and staff have been preparing for since Gov. Laura Kelly announced the closure of all Kansas school buildings on March 17.
Beginning Monday, pre-K students will begin working on take-home packets from their teachers, while students in grades K12 will transition into virtual meeting spaces, such as Google Classroom and Hangouts, and Zoom.
All K12 students were provided with Chromebooks to take home to help them through the process.
“What parents can expect starting Monday is that their child will be participating in some virtual meetings,” Judy Stanley, associate executive director of teaching and learning for USD 253, said. “We are trying to make sure that parents know how they can have access to get into those virtual meetings.”
Many students at Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School have already used those online tools and will have at least a basic understanding of how the technology functions. Elementary-aged students and families may not be as familiar, Stanley said.
Stanley said she knows parents and caregivers had concerns about what education would look like once the school buildings were closed, with many wondering if they would be expected to become their child’s primary teacher. The goal, she said, is not to put that responsibility on the parent. Virtual learning school days will follow schedules, however, the class time has been abbreviated to keep students engaged at age-appropriate levels.
“The meetings will not be lengthly; we’ve gotten guidelines from the Kansas Department of Education of what those time limits should be,” Stanley said.
The guidelines laid out by KSDE include daily time limits for each grade:
Pre-K: 30 minutes
K-1: 45 minutes
Grades 2-3: 60 minutes.
Grades 4-5: 90 minutes.
Grades 6-12: 30 minutes per teacher for a maximum of three hours per day.
“It’s tricky, because it includes homework time,” Stanley said. “Every teacher is going to have their own schedule, but it will be a mixture of working face-to-face in a Google meeting, watching videos and working on their own.”
In many respects, the first week of virtual learning will be like the first week of school all over again. Luckily, the district has some pretty incredible teachers to get students over the learning curve.
“They are amazing people,” Stanley said. “We have amazing teachers in this district and I’ve already seen some really creative ways of getting around this whole situation. It will never replace having a teacher in person, but they are definitely doing the best they can. I think the important thing to remember through all of this is patience and grace.”
Elementary Art Teacher Danielle Albert, who teachers art at five of the six elementary schools in the district, is one of the teachers who is making some creative changes during this time.
“Each school is doing things a little different when it comes to specials like music, art, PE,” she said. “We are all kind of doing things that we think the kids will like, we think the kids will have fun doing, but also maybe to give them more things to keep them entertained; because we know a lot of parents are working from home as well.”
Because Albert will not have as many opportunities for virtual meetings as other teachers, she is creating an art website for her students. She will pre-record a lot of her lessons, which will include items that are readily available in many households. She does not want a student to have any barriers when it comes to art class.
“I’m trying to plan activities that kids can do with little-to-no supplies, so things like nature-based art or found-object art with things around the house, and then some drawing things where they can color with whatever supplies they have at home,” she said.
Albert said she wants to encourage parents to try not to stress too much when it comes to helping their students through the art-based classes. She’s also coming up with more family-based activities.
And while she’s looking forward to seeing what her students create, she will miss seeing their smiling faces in person.
“I am really missing my kids,” Albert said. “That’s always what I look forward to. We just all need to slow down and remember that we will get through this.”
Missing students was a common sentiment among teachers in the district. Though it will just be online, sixth-grade science and health teacher Alisha Henery she was ready to get back to work.
“I am looking forward to talking to my students again,” she said. “This is going to be our new normal and it is going to be challenging, but I know that they can do anything they set their minds to.”
Though she admitted it will be a challenge, she is committed to helping keep things interesting for her students.
“My hope is to include some experiments throughout the remainder of the year, possibly something that I can do at home, but record and send to the kids or do through a virtual meeting,” Henery said.
Stanley wanted to remind parents and students that teachers and district staff were available for anyone who had questions.
“We are here for you,” she said. “Any kind of questions or if you’re concerned about anything or how your child is dealing with these changes, reach out to your teacher. Do not hesitate to ask questions, and know that we are all in this together. We will just keep moving forward.”
A parent resource guide for online learning can be found here: sites.google.com/usd253.net/parentresourceguide/home?authuser=0 and will be continually updated with more information.
