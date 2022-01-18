Emporia State University will begin its spring semester Wednesday with the future of the physics program still in doubt.
“I have received the document and we are reviewing it,” Brent Thomas, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, said Tuesday. “That's about all I can say at this point.”
Several faculty members raced in December to prepare a document for Thomas about how to stop the cancellation of physics degrees.
Thomas proposed doing away with those degrees last year, because the number of physics majors is small. But he granted the Department of Physical Sciences a two-month extension in October, to develop a plan to increase interest.
Thomas would not say when a decision on the faculty's proposal will be made. But he suggested checking back in “a few weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.