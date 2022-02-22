The Emporia Gazette
Gilbert Aguilera and Rylee Peak were named the Emporia High Winter King and Queen between the Spartan girls and boys basketball games against Manhattan on Friday, Feb. 11.
The candidates were nominated by EHS clubs and winter athletic teams. That list was narrowed down by the senior class to the top five Queen and King candidates and then the student body voted to select this year’s Winter Sports King and Queen.
The other King candidates were Adin Lantz, Jacob Ortega, Bradley Scheller and Michael Shi.
The other Queen candidates were Shanti Cornejo, Kailly Mejia, Perla Peraza and Nayeli Plazola-Casillas.
