More than 70 Hispanic Emporia High School students were introduced to resources available to help them succeed in higher education Thursday, as part of Emporia State University’s Cesar Chavez Day recognition.
This is the first time ESU has offered an event that exposes Hispanic high school students and their families to the possibilities of higher education using specific tools to address their needs.
Emporia State junior Ana Valdez Saravia, who is from La Paz, Bolivia, created the program as part of her Honors College community engagement project.
“It started with a conversation I had with Dr. [Gary] Wyatt, who’s the dean of the honors college,” she told The Gazette Thursday morning.
A double major in communications and sociology, Valdez Saravia is also the president of the Hispanic American Leadership Organization at ESU, which she said works to promote culture and provide a safe space for Hispanic students at the university.
“Having that conversation with Dr. Wyatt led me to think about how we can increase, and really help, Hispanic students in Emporia to have higher education,” Valdez Saravia said. “That’s something that concerns us. What are the reasons why these kids are not going to the university? What are the challenges that they are facing?”
Cultural and financial issues can be major barriers, she said, as well as the fears associated with coming from an undocumented family. As an international student, some of those issues came more into focus once she arrived in Emporia.
“I feel like I really have a sense of what it means to be Hispanic or Latina because since coming here,” she said. “Back at home, I’ve been mostly in the same environment, but when I came here, it was the first time that I realized people like me, we really represent a small group sometimes. I really felt more encouraged to connect with my roots deeper than I was before.”
She also looked into ways she could help the local community to provide them with the same types of opportunities she’s had.
“I was able to come in here and have an education and I want them to also have that,” Valdez Saravia said.
“We decided to join with Emporia High School and worked with their migrant education coordinator, Patricia Saenz Reyes, and we started buiding this project together,” Valdez Saravia said. “We wanted to target the challenges that are faced.”
Knowing language can be a large barrier, programming was offered Thursday is both English and Spanish, with portable translation devices available. EHS students were able to ask questions of four current ESU students — Tom Torres, Amaya Oshel, Alaina Lopez and Marisleysis Velasquez — and explore the different fields of study available to them at the university. They were also able to visit with different recognized student organizations.
Bringing such an event to campus on Cesar Chavez Day was no accident.
Chavez was an American labor leader and civil rights activist who brought significant changes for migrant workers and farmers. He, along with Dolores Huerta, co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later merged with the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee to become the United Farm Workers labor union.
Chavez, who completed school up to the eighth grade, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a big supporter of education.
Saenz-Reyes, along with Sally Sanchez, Concha Dikin and Vilma Loveall explained the significance of Cesar Chavez Day and shared their own recollections of the changes he brought for the Hispanic community.
“He meant a lot to a lot [of people],” Sanchez said. “Especially Latinos.”
Saenz-Reyes said she was “proud” of Chavez’s legacy.
“I was proud to learn about what a Hispanic person did for the community,” she said. “It’s a big point of pride.”
Sanchez shared her own family’s story of migrating to Southern California when she was 12 so that her family could earn money as farm workers. She recalled listening to music on a small transistor radio that went through 9-volt batteries like they were water.
It was hard work. And it turned out her father had had a plan to show Sanchez and her siblings that they could do better than working in a field.
“That was the plan my dad had in mind,” she said through tears.
Dikin said she first arrived in the U.S. with her parents and brother as undocumented immigrants from Mexico. Her parents left behind the two youngest children for a year.
“We didn’t speak any English; I didn’t speak any English,” she said. “My parents sacrificed tremendously to come to the United States.”
Dikin and her brother, Dr. Sam Tovar, spent a day trying to help their parents earn more money by picking asparagus with another family.
“We want to contribute to the family,” she said. “We went with another family and for 10 hours we worked really, really hard. We made $18 that we were able to contribute to my mom and dad.”
Valdez Saravia said ESU admissions waived application fees for any seniors that attended Thursday’s event. She’s hoping to widen its reach next year.
“Maybe next year I can start partnering with other schools that also have a Hispanic population,” she said. “They can also have the same opportunity to come and have a little bit more understanding about what college is and have the tools we want to provide for them.”
