Name: Jami Reever
Age: 48
Occupation: Executive Director, Kansas Appleseed
Why are you running for the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education?
For the last 25 years, I have worked in educational settings or in nonprofits that support local schools. I found this work to be extremely gratifying as it has allowed me to affirm what I believe to be true: education is the greatest equalizer we have. Every child should enter the doors of their school knowing that they have every opportunity to succeed.
I am running for school board because I want to make sure every student’s needs are met and that they — and their teachers and staff – have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Education is the best investment we can make in our community.
What are the most important issues facing the Emporia district?
There’s no doubt that we are all concerned with keeping our schools open and students in school. I am pleased with how the school year is going and that our students are experiencing a much more normal year than in 2020-21. We aren’t out of the woods yet, but if we can stay on the path we are currently on, I am confident that our students will have a successful year.
I am also concerned about our enrollment numbers. New enrollment figures should be released any day now, and I am hoping that we’ll see a rebound after last year’s decrease of over 400 students. State funding is tied to enrollment numbers and any decrease in numbers could have serious consequences on our budget.
What would your top three priorities be if you were elected to the school board?
If elected, my priorities are:
Ensuring that the social emotional needs of our students are met after a year of so much disruption in their lives;
Giving high priority to teacher and staff retention and recruitment, focusing on competitive salaries and benefits, and ensuring professional development opportunities, adequate supports, and resources.
Ensuring fiscal responsibility and management by using my 25 years’ experience in nonprofit management to help our district become fiscally conservative, when appropriate, yet creative and ambitious when considering new programs and needed resources.
What are your budget priorities for the district?
We need to take a hard look at teacher and staff compensation and benefits. I’ve heard from several district employees that they cannot afford the district’s health insurance, are working second jobs, and/or must add on as paid extra duties to make ends meet.
We also need to look at the budget in terms of students’ educational experiences. As a parent, I often wonder why our students don’t have the same experiences as other school districts (field trips, experiential learning opportunities). The reason I’ve always heard was, “We can’t afford it.”
It is imperative we examine our budget to see how we can better support our students, teachers, and staff to make sure a USD 253 education is one of the best in the state.
What skills or experiences do you bring to the table that will benefit your time on the board should you be elected?
Professionally, I have served in leadership roles at several nonprofit organizations and schools. I am currently executive director at Kansas Appleseed, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to ensure every Kansan can live in a thriving, inclusive and just state. From 2009-2019, I was executive director of the United Way of the Flint Hills. This role allowed me to become deeply engaged in the work of USD 253 and our community’s children. My involvement included launching Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and leading efforts to secure the Meal Spot food truck for the district’s food service program. I serve on the district’s Mobilizing Literacy Advisory Committee and the Hopkins Award Committee.
I received my BA in English from Texas Woman’s University and my MPA from Seattle University.
In what ways can the district better improve on its mission to “build futures by preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s opportunities?”
Kansas Department of Education’s Data Central shows our district’s graduates pursue a wide range of opportunities: technical college, military service, two- or four-year colleges, or employment. This shows that students are being exposed to a wide variety of post-high school options. I credit the innovative classes students experience at EMS and EHS, which help them choose the path that is right for them.
Data Central also shows that USD 253’s four-year cohort graduation rate is higher than the state average. In 2020, the district rate was 91.3% compared to the state’s rate of 88.3%. While it is good that we are above the state average, I will be interested in learning more about the barriers students experience that prevent them from graduating on time.
How can the district ensure an inclusive and supportive environment for all of its students, teachers and staff?
It is important that we ensure our administrators, teachers, and staff are well trained to support all students in our district and that policies continue to be reflective of the inclusive environment our students need. Being a kid is tough, and we must all be prepared to support every child at every moment.
With the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive cases, do you think the school district should do more in response to the pandemic?
I think the school district is being incredibly responsive to the pandemic and has found the right balance between keeping our schools opens and keeping students, teachers, and staff safe and healthy.
Do you agree with the district’s current COVID-19 mitigation plan? If not, what mitigation strategies would you propose to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools?
Our goal has to be to keep kids in school and to ensure that everyone in our buildings is staying safe and healthy. The current mitigation strategies are proving to be effective and I support the district’s current mitigation plan.
