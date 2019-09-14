Special to The Gazette
Authors of a book about Sam Brownback’s “great experiment” as governor of Kansas will be featured from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at an Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore “meet and greet.”
As governor of Kansas, Sam Brownback led a “great experiment” that is explored in “Low Taxes and Small Government: Sam Brownback’s Great Experiment in Kansas,” published by Lexington Books.
Authors Michael Smith, Bob Grover and Rob Catlett provide background, details and analysis of the impact on the state’s economy, public services and government.
The authors will be available to discuss their new book at Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, 1122 Commercial Street, Emporia. For additional information call 620-208-BOOK (2665).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.