What may have seemed like a lofty goal earlier this year was easily surpassed by supporters of the Hornet Nation. The Emporia State University Foundation announced Friday evening that $54,852,637 has been raised in support of the Together, Forward campaign — nearly $5 million above the initial fundraising goal of $50 million the university hoped to reach by Homecoming weekend.
And, a new fundraising goal of $75 million has been set.
The campaign focuses on students “by enhancing and expanding high-impact learning experiences, rewarding talent through scholarships and seizing upon unique opportunities that allow students to pursue the heights of excellence.” When it was announced on Feb. 19, ESU had raised $42 million during the silent phase of the campaign which kicked off in 2017.
ESU Foundation president and CEO Shane Shivley said, looking back to when the announcement was made on Feb. 19, the feat is nothing short of extraordinary.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic with everything turned upside down,” he said. “We hadn’t had a meeting face-to-face in months. Main streets and stock markets were on unstable footing at best, and what did we do? We jumped right in the middle of a public campaign with a marker of $50 million by Homecoming 2021.”
Shivley said ESU’s reputation of providing a “second to none” student experience ultimately resonated well with investors, community partners and alumni. The result was reaching — and exceeding — the goal. Current ESU students revealed the total one-by-one, with the numbers printed on T-shirts.
“$54,852,637 of investment in our students,” he said. “This investment ... is far more than just a number. This is an investment in our work and who we stand for at Emporia State University. This is an investment in these students — I believe we even have a future student up here. ... But we’re not going to stop. This is not about, ‘We’ve reached our goal and now it’s time to sunset, vacation.’”
Shivley said the ultimate $75 million goal now represents the largest and most comprehensive fundraising campaign in university history.
“(Foundation President) Shane Shivley and I kind of looked at each other and we both must have been feeling a little crazy on that day,” said former ESU president Allison Garrett in a written release. “We said, ‘Yes, let’s go ahead and launch a fundraising campaign in the middle of a global pandemic.’”
Garrett, who served as university president for six years before leaving the institution last week, was an active in the fundraising campaign.
“Our alumni and donors have continued to be generous to Emporia State,” she said. “They are investing in the university’s future and the future of our students.”
Shivley said the campaign came at the right time to garner support.
“It was exactly the kind of rallying spirit I think Hornet Nation was looking for, and needed, coming out of 2020,” Shivley said. “We needed to come together and join hands to accomplish something important. We needed to dream about building for the future again, instead of being so focused on just the tiny details and the day-to-day that COVID created.”
To learn more about Together, Forward, The Campaign for Emporia State, visit emporia.edu/togetherforward.
