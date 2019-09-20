Young minds eager to explore nature and grow literacy skills enjoyed an evening doing just that as part of Mobilizing Literacy’s Little Learners Nature Explore Expo Thursday at Peter Pan Park.
In total, 12 community organizations participated in the event, each bringing a different activity for children ages 6 and under and their families to enjoy.
“There’s a lot going on and it’s a lot of fun, and the cool thing is, the kids are playing and having fun and learning is taking place, and they don’t even know it,” Mobilizing Literacy Family Liaison Jodi Case said. “There are so many advocates here for early childhood education. There are a lot of people who love and care for kids in our community and our county.”
Some of the activities Case had set up for the kids were interactive and stimulating games that required a combination of gross motor skills, body awareness and social emotional learning. Case said it was important to remember that children were always being primed to learn, even if they weren’t in a traditional school setting.
“So many of us are so ingrained with — if it’s not on a video or if it’s not a pencil and paper type of activity — then maybe it’s not as worthy,” she said. “But, really, any hands-on activity that you can do with your kids develops fine motor skills, problem solving skills, spatial reasoning skills, social skills — and that’s truly what’s happening here. There’s lots and lots of learning that can happen in the great outdoors.”
Kansas Masonic Literacy Center Assistant Director Tasia Markowitz said the literacy center was always excited to share its mission with the community. Markowitz made an interactive, nature-themed maze out of bark, acorns and other items easily found outside for children to play with during the event.
“It really helps kids develop that cognitive thinking, and what’s great about it is, you can easily make something like this at home with empty cereal boxes or cardboard,” she said.
Markowitz had a selection of books to give away to kids who tried out her maze, and a reminder for parents that reading with their children was a recipe for success.
Geneva King and 3-year-old Karim were out enjoying the evening at the park. Karim was excited to be one of the raffle winners, taking home a water table he had his eye on throughout the evening.
“He was really excited about this, so I’m really glad he’s coming home with it,” King said with a laugh. “We really enjoyed coming out and doing the hands-on activities.”
Case said without the support of each organization, the event would not have been possible. She wanted to thank the Emporia Arts Center, Emporia Christian School, Emporia Public Library, Friends Together Preschool, ECKAN Head Start, Kansas Children’s Service League, Kansas Masonic Literacy Center, Lord’s Lambs Preschool, Migrant Education Program, Parents as Teachers and the United Healthcare Community Plan of Kansas for participating in Thursday’s event.
“It’s just awesome to have everybody together,” Case said. “There are so many hands-on experiences, whether you want to play with worms or you want to paint or play with nature or wood pieces. It all stimulates the brain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.