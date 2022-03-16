After the superintendent had what he called “sticker shock,” the North Lyon County School Board bit the bullet Wednesday evening.
The board voted unanimously in a quick special meeting to approve a bid to replace part of the Northern Heights High School roof. The work should be completed during summer break.
The motion which was approved specified that the “attendance center” will have repairs. Superintendent Robert Blair suggested in earlier comments that the entire roof needed to go.
“The roof that's being replaced is a section over the classrooms,” Blair said after the meeting. “It's the classroom addition on the east side of the building.”
Buckley Roofing of Wichita won the contract with a bid of $366,546. Two other bids were higher, with the only Lyon County submission asking more than $500,000.
“We have been assured that it will be done over the summer,” Blair said.
Wednesday's vote followed a Monday night study session where the board focused on capital outlay projects for the next five years. One of them is a replacement for the North Lyon County Elementary School roof, estimated at $120,000.
But Blair told the board last week that the high school roof needed immediate action.
“The contractors at the pre-bid meeting took core samples and discovered wet insulation,” Blair wrote in a memo to board members.
The superintendent added that the five-year strategic plan for the district also was reviewed in the study session. Votes on any adjustments could come at the board's next scheduled meeting in mid-April.
