Could the Russian assault on Ukraine lead to nuclear World War III?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dropped hints along those lines. An Emporia State University professor says the answer may not depend entirely on him.
“I don’t think there are people around Putin that would allow that to happen,” Christopher Lovett said Tuesday.
While he said the Russian talk of nuclear weapons is part of their game plan against Ukraine and NATO, Lovett recalled a classic Cold War acronym: MAD – Mutually Assured Destruction.
“There are no winners in a nuclear war,” he said. “Putin couldn’t survive in a world of utter nuclear destruction... You’d go from tactical to strategic weapons in a heartbeat.”
Even though satellite images suggest the Russians may have a 40-mile military convoy outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Lovett said that view can be deceiving.
“It appears that the Russians really don’t have enough troops to carry out an occupation of Ukraine, or even to subdue the Ukrainian people,” Lovett said. “They’re bogged down.”
Lovett described the Russian ruler as “angry and frustrated” that a quick takeover of Ukraine hasn’t happened, including a lack of full air mastery.
“Putin may have bitten off more than he can chew,” Lovett said.
In his job as professor of social sciences, sociology and criminology, Lovett may be a neutral observer. But away from the ESU campus, he admits he’s taking sides.
“I went out and bought a Ukrainian flag and put up lights in my yard — yellow and blue lights, to stand with Ukraine,” Lovett said.
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that Russian forces had seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another as part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline, even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine’s borders.
The Russian military said it had control of Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed that forces have taken over local government headquarters in the Black Sea port of 280,000, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.
Elsewhere, the Russians pressed their offensive on multiple fronts, though a column of tanks and other vehicles has apparently been stalled for days outside the capital of Kyiv. Heavy fighting continued Thursday on the outskirts of another strategic port city on the Azov Sea, Mariupol, plunging it into darkness, isolation and fear. Electricity and phone connections are largely down, and homes and shops are facing food and water shortages.
Without phone connections, medics didn’t know where to take the wounded.
In just seven days of fighting, more than 2% of Ukraine’s population has been forced out of the country, according to the tally the U.N. refugee agency released to The Associated Press. The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, a city of about 1.4 million people and Ukraine’s second-largest. Residents desperate to escape falling shells and bombs crowded the city’s train station and pressed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.
At least 227 civilians have been killed and another 525 wounded in that time, according to the latest figures from the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights. It acknowledges that is a vast undercount, and Ukraine earlier said more than 2,000 civilians have died. That figure could not be independently verified.
As the toll of war mounted, a second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was expected later Thursday in neighboring Belarus — though the two sides appeared to have little common ground.
“We are ready to conduct talks, but we will continue the operation because we won’t allow Ukraine to preserve a military infrastructure that threatens Russia,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, repeating an accusation Moscow has repeatedly used to justify its invasion.
Lavrov said that the West has continuously armed Ukraine, trained its troops and built up bases there to turn Ukraine into a bulwark against Russia.
The U.S. and its allies have insisted that NATO is a defensive alliance that doesn’t pose a threat to Russia. And the West fears Russia’s invasion is meant to overthrow Ukraine’s government and install a friendly government — though Lavrov said Moscow would let the Ukrainians choose what government they should have.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier raised the specter of nuclear war, putting his country’s nuclear forces on high alert, but his foreign minister shrugged off questions of whether Russia could escalate the conflict with nuclear weapons, saying such talk comes from the West.
In Kherson, the Russians took over the regional administration headquarters, Hennady Lahuta, the governor of the region, said Thursday — while adding that he and other officials were continuing to perform their duties and provide assistance to the population.
Kherson’s mayor, Igor Kolykhaev, previously said that the national flag was still flying, but that there were no Ukrainian troops in the city. Britain’s defense secretary said it was possible the Russians had taken over, though not yet verified.
The mayor said the city would maintain a strict curfew and require pedestrians to walk in groups no larger than two, obey commands to stop and not to “provoke the troops.”
“The flag flying over us is Ukrainian,” he wrote on Facebook. “And for it to stay that way, these demands must be observed.”
Earlier Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian land forces have stalled and Moscow is now unleashing air attacks, but that they are being parried by Ukrainian defense systems, including in Kherson.
“Kyiv withstood the night and another missile and bomb attack. Our air defenses worked,” he said. “Kherson, Izyum — all the other cities that the occupiers hit from the air did not give up anything.”
The Russians will bring in "heavy artillery." They could remove ground troops and just bomb...every building.
Where do you stand on this invasion and growing number of civilian casuslties?
