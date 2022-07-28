District leadership provided an update on the staffing situation at USD 253 during its board of education meeting Wednesday night.
“The district support team and the pre-k/elementary principals have worked collaboratively over the last few days to fill our open classroom positions,” USD 253 superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said.
Strategists completed Google forms outlying preferences, areas of professional licensure, experience, and more to help leadership place them in open positions, Anderson-Harder said. There is one special education position still open at the pre-k through elementary level, as well as “a couple at the secondary level.”
The district is also providing the option for time paid for educators transitioning to new classrooms and school buildings, and has had retired educators and administrators offer to help in those moves, she added.
During the meeting, the board approved USD 253's 2022-23 Procurement Plan for child nutrition programs, which determines how the district will do purchasing and who will do it.
Supply chain is still an issue for procuring food, Assistant Superintendent of Business Ron Scheib said.
“It’s still very difficult,” Scheib said. “I know when, during the summer lunch program, … we have to serve all the components and sometimes it was really a struggle to have all the components.”
The board approved this year’s emergency operations plan with the submitted updates, including updating job titles, specific contact information for emergency service agencies and other community partners, building maps, and adding the Jones Early Childhood Development Center to the AED list.
The board also approved changes to staff handbooks for pre-k through fifth grade, middle school, and high school. Most handbooks included updates noting the Frontline system for teachers to log their absences so a substitute may be scheduled and updating the district's sexual harassment policy as well as including protections for sexual and gender identities.
Pre-k through fifth-grade handbook updates included adding language to outline teacher responsibilities for keeping grades and standards updated and outlining the importance of contacting parents, especially if retention is needed.
Middle school handbook updates included changing the number of drills for the upcoming year to fit the requirements for safety. Overall, the number of drills has gone down, EMS principal John Martin said, and the school is planning tornado, fire, and run/fight/hide drills when school begins, as well as an earthquake drill in October.
“All our drills are announced to staff so they know it's going to happen,” Martin said. “We don’t want a surprise drill for anybody, most of all for our students, we want to limit that anxiety.”
High school handbook updates included adding language to reflect the importance of communicating expectations with both students and their families, reflecting the necessity of teachers keeping accurate attendance and grades in PowerSchool, and more.
Athletic handbook updates included requirements for head coaches to meet with the athletic director once a week.
“We really believe that when [a sport is] in season, it's pretty important for that athletic director and that coach to be having some weekly communication,” EHS principal Dathan Fischer said.
The handbook also prohibited staff from giving students school keys to access sports facilities without supervision. Board member Art Gutierrez suggested EHS look into ways to allow students to use the sports facilities with supervision, such as allowing parent volunteers to supervise athletes, pending background checks.
Additionally, board member Jami Reever suggested that sports communications be standardized to help parents stay informed and board president Leslie Seeley suggested that EHS start drafting an activities handbook for theater, debate, and other activities in the school that mirrors the expectations for student athletes.
The board approved adding the Flint Hills Learning Center (FHLC) addendum to the Emporia High School Student Handbook. The addendum included an unexcused absences section that would allow students who do not completely work in a school day to be considered absent, sets up assignment completion expectations, and more.
Lastly, the board approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the 2022-2023 school year, which includes recommendations from the Interest Based Bargaining (IBB) for changes to the negotiated agreement for 2022-23.
The recommendations included taking three hours of teaching time and three hours of work time and re-allocating those six hours to Professional Learning Time (PLT) for 2022-23 only.
Additionally, the MOU would “expand the Personal Illness Pool to include maternity/paternity leave as a qualifying event that will allow an employee to apply to the pool, increase the rate of pay for secondary teachers from $20 per hour to $25 per hour, increase the daily rate in the elementary formula from $100/day to $125/day, and add an additional section for secondary teachers that absorb the students of another teacher (at the request of an administrator) when a substitute isn't available. This wouldn't include career and academic planning (CAP), advisory or short leave situations.”
The next USD 253 board of education meeting will be Wednesday, August 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
