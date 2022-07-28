Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 7.41.22 AM.png
Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

District leadership provided an update on the staffing situation at USD 253 during its board of education meeting Wednesday night.

“The district support team and the pre-k/elementary principals have worked collaboratively over the last few days to fill our open classroom positions,” USD 253 superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.