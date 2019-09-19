Riverside and Timmerman Elementary schools opened in 2003 as the district’s two new elementary schools. They are two of Emporia’s largest K-5 schools with a combined enrollment of just over 700 students and 155 teachers and support staff.
Four classrooms are proposed at each of the schools to allow for more flexible use of space needed for the changing demands and expectations of education. These classrooms also will be used for district special education programs, Life Skills at Riverside and Intensive Skills at Timmerman. The district continues to see a growing population of students with significant special needs who are served in these programs.
Student Academics
Jared Giffin and Allyson Lyman, principals at Riverside and Timmerman, respectively, said the additional space will allow for a more conducive learning environment for small-group instruction.
“We are fortunate to have several instructional strategists who help serve our students,” Griffin said. “However, we have two or three teachers to a room working with groups of up to six students. When there is that much going on in one space, it makes it difficult for both student and staff to focus and concentrate,” Giffin said.
Both principals are excited to have appropriate space for student support programs so they can operate out of the same area and in a more effective and efficient manner.
For example, speech services require face-to-face instruction as well as teletherapy services to meet all students’ needs.
“At times we have teletherapy and a face-to-face session going on in the same small space at the same time, which again limits childrens’ abilities to focus,” Giffin said.
Lyman explained that Riverside and Timmerman house the Life Skills program and Intensive Services program, respectively, that serve students with multiple and severe disabilities from Emporia. Riverside also houses the district Behavior Academic Social-Emotional Supports (B.A.S.E.S.) program for students experiencing behavioral difficulties. These programs each use a full classroom space within the two buildings.
“As we look to the future and what possibilities are available to our students, we hope the additional space will allow more opportunities for students to explore in the STEM/STREAM areas, “ Lyman said.
Safety and Security
Riverside and Timmerman are currently the only two buildings in the district that were built with high-wind shelters included in the central connecting wing of the schools. Therefore, additional shelter space would not be included in these schools. Both also have been adapted with buzz-in systems and a secure, single entrance through the main office due to the existing design of the front entry of their buildings.
Building Systems
The bond proposal includes some building system updates to correct temperature fluctuations through the buildings. Repairing cracks in the walls at both buildings caused by settling also are in the proposed projects.
In Summary
The bond projects will provide these improvements at Riverside and Timmerman Elementary:
• Enhance access control for improved security
• New classrooms and small-group academic space
• Ensure all students have appropriate learning environments based on their needs
• Update temperature controls
Open House for Stakeholders
Voters who have not been inside a school recently are encouraged to visit one of our upcoming open houses. Village, Logan Avenue, William Allen White, Maynard and Emporia Middle School will be open for tours and informal conversation on the following dates.
• 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15
• 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20
