Barring unexpected lawsuits or court rejections, Kansas lawmakers now know the boundaries of their districts for the next several years.
Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Friday setting maps for the Kansas House, Senate and State Board of Education. They were approved with bipartisan support.
The new House map divides Lyon County into three districts. Rep. Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia, would represent most of the Emporia city limits. His District 60 would include Americus as well.
Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington, receives the eastern half and northern edge of Lyon County. His District 76 also includes all of Coffey and the southern half of Osage County.
Chase County and southwest Lyon County will become part of District 13, currently served by Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha.
The signing of the map helps potential House candidates to know which seat to seek this year. Newland and Schreiber already have filed for reelection. The filing deadline is Wednesday, June 1.
The revised Senate map keeps the district of Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, in Lyon County. District 17 also will include Geary and Morris Counties.
Chase County will be one of five counties in Senate District 14. It's currently represented by Sen. Michael Fagg, R-El Dorado.
The Kansas Board of Education map divides Chase and Lyon Counties into separate districts, where they are together right now.
Lyon County would become part of District 6, currently served by Dr. Deena Horst. Chase County would remain in District 7, currently under Ben Jones. Jones has filed for reelection.
All three maps are subject to review by the Kansas Supreme Court.
A challenge to new Kansas congressional maps is pending in Wyandotte County Court. The proposed map would shift Lyon County from the "Big First" District to the Second.
