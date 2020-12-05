For a second time, USD 253 has denied a formal request by the Emporia Gazette for an unredacted copy of the district’s recently-signed separation agreement with Superintendent Kevin Case. Case abruptly resigned from his position on Nov. 20.
The Emporia Gazette’s second request was made under the Kansas Open Records Act.
“It is unfortunate that the district is being secretive and not transparent with the community about the reason for the separation as well as what the Emporia School district is paying under the separation agreement, especially since taxpayer money is paying for the former superintendent’s salary,” said Chris Walker, Publisher of the Emporia Gazette.
On Nov. 23, The Emporia Gazette requested a copy of the separation agreement as well as information regarding who negotiated the terms of said agreement between Mr. Case and the school district. We received a redacted version of the separation agreement the following evening.
After consulting with legal counsel, we submitted a formal request through the Freedom of Information Act and Kansas Open Records Act, again requesting the unredacted agreement, including a reason for the separation, along with a copy of Mr. Case’s most recent employment contract with the school district and a breakdown of the total sum to be paid out to Mr. Case under the terms of the agreement.
The district responded Thursday to the request claiming that declassifying portions of the separation agreement “would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy” as per K.S.A. 45-221(a)(30). The district claims the redacted portions of the separation agreement do not address reasons for separation or monetary compensation and that “Disclosing this redacted information would only serve to provide information of a personal nature regarding Mr. Case which we believe would be an unwarranted invasion of his privacy. Some of the redacted information is also exempt from disclosure based on K.S.A. 45-221(a)(4), K.S.A. 45-221(a)(1), and/or K.S.A. 72-2411. Therefore we respectfully decline to disclose those redacted portions of the separation agreement.”
Community members have expressed frustration with the district’s perceived lack of transparency.
“Nothing suspicious and nothing to see here I’m sure,” said Todd Maddox on a comment to The Gazette Facebook page. “Move along folks.”
“I think the community deserves to know the truth,” Clinton Shown said. “What’s really going on here?? Why did this resignation happened now? Why was the board willing to have a separation agreement, and not just terminate?”
The Gazette approached USD 253 Board of Education President Mike Crouch Friday afternoon for comment on the situation, asking if he had any statements that may quell doubts within the community. Crouch declined to make a statement, citing an inability to comment on personnel matters.
“We really don’t comment on personnel matters, so there’s really nothing much I can say,” he said.
The Gazette is now looking at the possible next steps we can take as we investigate this situation.
