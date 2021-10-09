Name: Christina (Chris) Faulkner, MD
Age: 43
Occupation: Physician
Why are you running for the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education?
I am passionate about the importance of education. The year 2020 was a real eye opener for me. After spending my entire adult life putting my children and their education first, suddenly the ability to do that was taken. I was told my children needed to stay home to be safe. I felt at the time after careful study of the scientific evidence and looking at how schools in other nations were applying what was then known, students should be on site with their teachers. I believe that view is now commonly accepted. It appeared obvious to me and to many parents who became increasingly frustrated with the seeming unwillingness of some on the current board to recognize or acknowledge. I understood from the beginning how far behind many students would be if they were not allowed to be in the buildings with their teachers and friends. I tried to have my voice and the voice of other parents heard so we could do what was best and keep the children of Emporia in school as the surrounding districts were doing. Other districts, just short miles from ours were in person successfully the whole time. Evidence and our views appeared to be ignored by most on the board. I realized then that it was time for me to run to be a voice for parents, not with just this issue but in many others. These include getting politics out of the classroom, giving parents a voice, and focusing on basic education like reading, writing and math. School boards are elected to “serve” the district, an important piece of serving is “listening”.
What are the most important issues facing the Emporia District?
I think the difficult task of getting our students caught up after a year lost is the number one issue facing our district. Second our performance as a district in getting our kids ready for future success needs improvement. We are far under the state average in percentage of kids considered college and career ready as measured in the 10th grade. I believe one of the main areas we must improve upon is reading and reading comprehension. We need to take a hard look at how we teach reading. We also need to screen for dyslexia as early as kindergarten as many children go undiagnosed and truly struggle with learning. Often students, parents and teachers are unaware of this condition. With early diagnosis and intervention these students can excel. I don’t think a lot of people realize that somewhere between 1 in 5 and 1 in 15 children have dyslexia. That means at least one if not 2 children in every Kindergarten classroom in the district is affected to various degrees. The programs designed to work well with children with dyslexia also work well for children without dyslexia. We also MUST get politics out of the classroom and ensure our curriculum is fact based and designed to help the children of Emporia achieve success.
What would your top three priorities be if you were elected to school board?
My top three priorities if I were to be elected would be to focus on good, solid, basic education. First and foremost a focus on reading and reading comprehension. Reading is the lynch pin of education. We need to assess why so many of our children are considered not college or career ready in reading. Related to that my second priority would be to establish a dyslexia screening program in our schools. Another priority would be to get politics out of the classroom. Nationally our core test scores are far behind many other developed nations, the focus should be on getting our youth competitive globally in these core areas. If our children excel in reading, writing, math they are ultimately on the path to career and life success and this should be every school’s main focus. Schools should focus on teaching kids “how” to think, not “what” to think. Asking questions and debating issues should be encouraged. We need to teach kids that they can have differing ideas and opinions and still have productive, civil conversations. We need to show them that being “safe” does not mean being safe from ideas that are different from theirs. We are enriched not hurt by multiple viewpoints treated with respect.
What skills or experience do you bring to the table that will benefit your time on the board should you be elected?
I spent most of my life in the classroom and have built a career only made possible through education. I understand the building blocks that must be in place in order to succeed. I am also a parent of three children. I know the issues facing those children and the parents of this district. I would be a voice for parents who want the schools to teach their children how to think not what to think. I believe it is the duty of the district to do its utmost to make sure our children are prepared to succeed in the real world. I would bring a fresh viewpoint and a passion for a thorough and traditional education.
What are your budget priorities for the district?
My budget priorities center on teachers and curriculum. Teachers are the ones in the classroom who daily are influencing and teaching our children. They need to have the support and tools necessary to effectively and efficiently teach our kids. Money for training, recruiting and retaining the best teachers is key. Also money spent on materials and curriculum that are needed should be prioritized.
In what ways can the district better improve on its mission to “build futures by preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s opportunities”?
The district needs to examine why such a low percentage of kids are considered college and career ready in the 10th grade and address the challenges that are causing this. Again, I do think at least some of that comes through starting early with teaching reading in a way that all kids can learn and become proficient. I believe we should institute a dyslexia screening program. The partnership between the district and Flint Hills technical college is productive and an asset that should be leveraged. The district should expand and continue to build on the relationship with the technical college as well as working with other assets like Emporia State University and programs like Cradle to Career Literacy. We need to focus on education that is factual, not political, an education that is reflective of our community values.
How can the district ensure an inclusive and supportive environment for all its students, teachers and staff?
I believe the district is doing a great job with this. If we lack inclusivity in any area it is in the area of different viewpoints. My priorities would be in education and making sure we include a diversity of thought.
With the recent increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations and positive cases, do you think the school board should do more in response to the pandemic?
No.
Do you agree with the district’s current Covid-19 mitigation plan? If not, what mitigation strategies would you propose to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in our schools?
No. I do not agree with the current universal mask mandate. I think masks are especially detrimental to grade school age children. If you are interested in evidence to support my stance please start with Jay Bhattacharya MD, PhD and Vinay Prasad, MD, MPH. They have excellent discussions on the topic which I do not have the space to delve into here. I think the decision to have a child wear a mask or not should be left to the parents. I think the district mitigation strategy should be to encourage all adults to get vaccinated, encourage good hand hygiene, encourage staff and children to stay home when sick and improve ventilation in the classroom.
