The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday night to explore options for refinancing its 2019 general obligation bonds, which could potentially save the district millions of dollars.
Dustin Avey of the investment bank Piper Sandler explained that unlike a mortgage, which is refinanced in its entirety, the district could pick certain maturities out of its bonds to refinance for better interest rates.
“In this analysis, we’re only refinancing certain bonds that produce savings to the school district or we’re not refinancing bonds that don’t produce savings,” Avey said.
The process of refinancing the bonds would involve soliciting proposals from various lending institutions and then moving forward with the proposals that would be beneficial for the district. While the district must issue taxable bonds – which tend to have a higher interest rate – Avey said there was an option to issue convertible bonds, which begin as taxable bonds but convert to tax exempt bonds once they become eligible, thus lowering interest rates.
Based on interest rate trends as of last week, if the district were to move forward with that process, it could save approximately $2.5 million.
Avey acknowledged that the market is currently very volatile, so there’s no guarantee that last week’s trends won’t change in one direction or the other.
“I can see something to where it’s kind of a wide range of savings,” he said. “It could be $1 million based on refinancing a smaller amount or it could be more based upon refinancing a large amount. We just don’t know until we get those proposals back.”
Avey will be able to collect proposals from lenders but will be unable to lock anything in without the board’s approval. School board members agreed that if the proposals came back well before their next meeting on April 13 and the potential savings were worthwhile, they could call a special meeting since market volatility wouldn’t necessarily guarantee that those same rates would be available at a later date.
If the proposals do not seem to offer sufficient savings, Avey said he could continue to monitor the situation until something better comes up.
The school board voted unanimously to authorize Avey to solicit proposals just after it voted to accept the guaranteed maximum price for McCownGordon’s construction work on Village Elementary, which was a part of the 2019 bond issue.
The total project cost was $6,828,103, which was $203,047 over budget. McCownGordon project executive Eric Woltje said that given the rising costs of construction work, the cost could have been higher.
“It’s over but it did not increase all that much, which is a really good sign,” he said.
The Village project will include a new multi-purpose room, an administrative office addition and other remodeling work. Woltje said the construction start date is July 2022 with a substantial completion date of September 2023.
In other business, the school board approved a salary proposal from the interest-based bargaining team for the 2021-22 school year.
The package includes includes horizontal and vertical movement for 2021-22, a $500 base salary increase on the certified salary schedule, continuation of one-year stipends, recommendations to the supplemental schedule, a $175 increase to the special education stipend, increases to the longevity stipend and continuation of the $15,000 pool for scholarships to aid staff in getting qualified to teach dual-credit courses and special education.
As a result of the approved proposal, the cost of salaries increased 1.737% and will be paid retroactively back to July 1, 2021.
The school board also:
- Heard a presentation from the EHS Theatre Department regarding Theatre in Our Schools Month.
- Renewed the annual contracts for administrative staff.
- Approved the district’s strategic plan after a second read-through.
- Approved minor changes to the board policy as suggested by the Kansas Association of School Boards.
