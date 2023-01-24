A building on the Emporia State University campus will be torn down for the Department of Nursing, to make room for a new build.
The Kansas Board of Regents approved a request last week to raze Central Morse Hall on Morse Drive. The work probably will occur this summer.
“We now have permission to demolish Central Morse and build a brand-new building,” ESU Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson confirmed Monday.
But that also means a revision of when the ESU nursing program will make its promised move to campus.
“I believe the timeline changed, and we’re now looking at fall ‘25,” Larson said.
ESU announced last April that its nursing program would make the move in 2024, when the current lease arrangement with Newman Regional Health for Cora Miller Hall expires.
ESU vice president for infrastructure Cory Felldine told The Gazette at the time that a redesign would occur after Morse Central was taken “pretty much down to the studs.”
But that view changed, based on the proposal the Regents approved last week.
“Critical analysis of Morse Central discovered many deficiencies that would make the retrofit for academic space less than ideal,” the agenda said. Those exact deficiencies were not specified.
Central Morse Hall has stood on campus since 1952, but it has been vacant since the summer of 2019. Part of it came down then, as Schallenkamp Resident Hall was built.
The complete removal of Central Morse will cost an estimated $750,000.
“The tentative plan right now is summertime,” Larson said. “If we can, we try to avoid those while we’re in our main sessions.”
It would come before the bulldozing of Butcher Education Center, which is scheduled for next fall.
“We are committed to keeping Butcher open until late August, for the families,” Larson explained.
A planned reduction in buildings at ESU began with the sale of the Earl Center to CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness in November.
South and Southeast Morse Hall are scheduled for removal in 2026, according to the Regents agenda.
ESU estimates removing or selling all of the buildings will reduce its “gross square footage” by 15%.
Sounds like the right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing! (By reading the article).
