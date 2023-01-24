ESU Central Morse Hall

Central Morse Hall now is in line for demolition, to make way for the Emporia State University Department of Nursing. The department currently is located on the Newman Regional Health campus.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

A building on the Emporia State University campus will be torn down for the Department of Nursing, to make room for a new build.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved a request last week to raze Central Morse Hall on Morse Drive. The work probably will occur this summer.

(1) comment

Cindy Taylor

Sounds like the right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing! (By reading the article).

