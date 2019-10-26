“The Mosquito: a Human History of Our Deadliest Predator,” by Timothy C. Winegard, Dutton, 2019, $28.
As someone who battles mosquitoes every summer and looks forward to winter for some relief, I was intrigued by this book. Especially, after reading about the present day deaths from mosquito-borne viruses that people have contracted from the bites of this pest.
“The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator” by Timothy C. Winegard delves into the unknown ways that this insect has participated in and even changed human history.
I had always thought that the mosquito poked the skin with a sharp stinger much like a bee, but I discovered that it actually cuts your skin and then inserts a proboscis that sucks out approximately 5 milligrams of blood. While doing this, it pumps in saliva that keeps your blood from clotting. This anticoagulant causes the allergic reaction and subsequent bump so common to many people.
Many times I hear that insects serve other purposes in the world besides annoying humans who venture outside. But Dr. Winegard states that mosquitoes really serve no purpose other than to breed. They don’t pollinate flowers or act as a significant source of food for birds or larger insects. They only seem to aid in thinning out the human population through the spread of malaria and yellow fever.
While the book starts out with scientific information, I found the most readable part being the story of the mosquitoes’ appearance in human history.
We read about several figures throughout history that have mosquito connections. One being, Dr. Luke Blackburn, a strong Confederate supporter. He hatched a plan to use the garments and bedding of yellow fever victims in Bermuda to contaminate the District of Columbia in 1864. Bermuda was well known by Confederate blockade runners at the time. What he didn’t realize is that he should have brought the mosquitoes themselves, not the soiled fabric. Only the mosquito can transmit the virus.
Did you know there was a coffee-malaria-mosquito connection? Coffee was once promoted as a cure for malaria. This dark drink has several references in the index. Even more interesting, there is a Dr. Seuss connection. He wrote and illustrated a pamphlet about Ann, the Anopheles Mosquito, which was given to troops in 1943. He warns that Ann “moves around at night, anytime from dusk to sunrise (a real party gal), and she’s got a thirst.”
For all the negative aspects of mosquitoes, their presence did offer some help, depending on who you ask. The author suggests that through the disease the insects carried, local revolutionaries were able to resist and overcome the attempts to conquer them. The locals were more immune or had better adapted to the diseases than those out-of-towners trying to make trouble.
Any fan of history and long-lost tales will enjoy this book. It is well-written with humor and some black and white images. As we head into winter, it is comforting to know that we are safe from this predator for at least the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.