Big college spiral-bound notebooks have become hard to find. Now college administrators are catching up with campus bookstores and moving away from paper notes.
Flint Hills Technical College announced this week that it will begin using “BoardDocs Pro” technology for its Board of Trustees meetings. It’s something Jacqui Anderson will use a lot.
“We will also have our policies in there,” the clerk of the board said Tuesday. “We’re just getting started, so it’s going to be bare minimum for a while.”
BoardDocs has been used for years by school boards across the state, including Emporia Public Schools. At least one city commission uses the technology as well. Other school districts use technology from a different company.
“We had researched a lot of board meeting software,” Anderson said. “This works more for open meetings. The others did not. They could not go public.”
BoardDocs, which is based in Washington, D.C., is a favorite software of FHTC President Caron Daugherty.
“Dr. Daugherty ... has used BoardDocs in at least two other institutions that she’s worked at,” Anderson said.
Anderson noted it could take six months for all the policies to be loaded. That will allow the staff to go through the policies point by point.
“This is a good chance for us to review them, see if there’s any that need to be updated,” Anderson said.
An FHTC statement describes BoardDocs as “the most powerful board management tools ever created.” It also is designed to save the college money.
Anderson did not put a dollar value on the savings. But she said employees will save time preparing for and reviewing meetings, while “secure electronic storage” should make archived material easier to find.
“It’s going to save a lot of hours, for me... and for others as they submit things,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be a lot cleaner flow.”
The agendas and minutes of nearly all board meetings since January 2020 already are posted on the college website. BoardDocs will be used from the January meeting forward.
