A synthetic turf replacement project at Emporia High School ran into significant setbacks — at the tune of more than $314,000 — after contractors found noticeable soft and wet spots on the field.
ATG-Ram Industries, a synthetic turf contractor with locations in Andover and Festus, Mo., was awarded a bid by Emporia Public Schools to replace the turf on the EHS football field on May 11 for a total of $410,000. The original scope of the project was simply to remove the old turf material and replace the new material.
But ATG-Ram Industries president Don Bolinger said, upon removal of the old turf, it was discovered that several areas of the base soil were remaining wet and unstable.
"The big issue here is that we have saturated soil," he said, noting that the root cause is either a leaking pipe or an underground spring. "We're not sure. We're doing testing right now to tell us if there's chlorine in the water."
There are two water lines on the field, located under both end zones. The water line on the west side of the field, closest to the tennis courts, supplies water to the high school. The water line located on the east side of the field is, by all accounts, unused.
Bolinger said the presence of chlorine in the water will indicate whether or not the water source is from the city's water supply, and will ultimately determine the next course of action.
The best case scenario, he said, is if the water is coming from a city pipe. In that case, once the water source is identified and the leak is stopped, stabilization efforts can begin.
"What we're going to have to do is pull the old drainage rock off of the field and then stabilize the soil, because it's so saturated with water," Bolinger said.
The ground is stabilized by using a cement mixture injected into the soil. Once that hardens, it prevents future saturation from occurring. Then, the base area can be leveled and the turf can be laid.
Bolinger said the hope is to have the work completed by the first home football game, knowing how much the field gets used. ATG offers an eight year guarantee on its work, and extends that guarantee should the district decide to use its services in the future.
Board President Mike Crouch said he and other board members weren't necessarily surprised to hear of the water under the field. They were, however, surprised about the extent of the issues. While EHS athletic director Curtis Simons has discussed problems with water leaking into electrical boxes, the soil softness was not something they expected.
"There's no way of knowing that until uncovering it and finding out what's under there," he said. "Just like any construction project, when you start to tear down walls you find things you don't expect."
Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib said the district had carried over about $3 million in capital outlay funds into the 2021-22 school year and paying the additional $341,397 bill associated with the turf project would not max out the district's available funds for the year.
The board approved the project 6-0, with Doug Epp absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.