A workshop for children with a flair for the dramatic was held at Emporia High School Saturday.

Around 30 children between the ages of 4-11 participated in the Kids Theatre Workshop, sponsored by EHS Theatre. This was the third time the high school has been able to offer the workshop, according to EHS theatre teacher Kacie Hastings.

