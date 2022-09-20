A workshop for children with a flair for the dramatic was held at Emporia High School Saturday.
Around 30 children between the ages of 4-11 participated in the Kids Theatre Workshop, sponsored by EHS Theatre. This was the third time the high school has been able to offer the workshop, according to EHS theatre teacher Kacie Hastings.
“We did one my first year here in 2019 and that was a blast, and then COVID came and we didn’t do one that next year,” she said. A modified workshop was held in 2021. “This is our first big year back and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Hastings said she grew up with mini dance camps and the like. When she started at Emporia High School, she thought it would be neat to bring something similar to the community with theatre.
“Most small towns in Kansas are sports oriented and so they started doing sports at ages three and four,” Hastings said. “For us to also offer the arts as an option at that age is really important, and we can offer that for kids who maybe aren’t as athletically inclined.”
Hastings said she’s had a lot of children come back every year the workshop has been offered, which has been neat to see. Theatre students take on the roles of teachers during the workshop.
“My students teach all of the workshops and they learn all about costumes, puppets, acting and dancing,” she said. “It’s really fun to watch my students teach, because I really don’t do any of the teaching. They have their lessons and they have what they want to go through. It’s pretty impressive to see them do it.”
Hastings said the workshop also served as a way to get some younger theatre goers excited about the upcoming EHS musical production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” from Nov. 17-19. Children who wear their T-shirt from the workshop get free entry to the musical.
“The dance that they learned today was a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ dance,” Hastings added.
