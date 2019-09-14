For Anna McDonald, the day starts well enough. She rises early, ready to see her husband off to work and her daughters off to school. But before the rest of the household is awake, she brews a cup of coffee and prepares to spend some time with a guilty pleasure: a podcast.
But for Anna, the heroine of Denise Mina’s “Conviction,” the day is not going to go as planned. Her husband, Hamish, has a bit of surprising news. He is leaving her, running away with her best friend, Estelle, who arrives on the doorstep with her bag packed. Anna doesn’t take the news well, but she tries to calm herself by seeking solace in the podcast, a mystery titled “Death and the Dana.”
The Dana was a luxury yacht, considered by many to be haunted, destroyed in an explosion that killed all aboard, wealthy Leon Parker and his long-estranged son and daughter. The mystery of their deaths is of particular interest to Anna because she knew Leon Parker long ago, when she worked at a Scottish resort.
And, readers quickly learn, Anna has mysteries of her own, not the least of them being that she is not really Anna McDonald. For several years, she has been living under a false identity, her real self hidden from everyone, including her husband. And someone has put out a contract on her life.
Lest readers worry, I’m not giving away any information that can’t be learned in the first couple of chapters of “Conviction.” All will be revealed eventually, as Mina combines mystery, suspense, travel and, yes, comedy in this quick and enjoyable read.
Surprisingly, Anna’s adventures evolve into something of a “buddy” novel, as Anna goes on the run, joined by Estelle’s abandoned husband, Fin, a one-time pop musician. Fin, an anorexic vegan, adopts the podcast habit, filing episodes of their mystery-solving adventures as they make their way across Scotland and into Europe. He doesn’t seem to grasp the fact that his new pastime is alerting dangerous characters in Anna’s past about their whereabouts and the secrets that she has tried so hard to conceal.
Mina, who has written more intense mysteries in the past, isn’t afraid to introduce humor into “Conviction,” and there are a number of laugh-out-loud lines that break the tension. It’s hard to describe the style she has created, certainly a step or two beyond the usual “mystery” classification.
She also has some insights into communication, from the current popularity of podcasts to the tradition of Scheherazade and the story-telling tradition of Arabian Nights, as well as the fleeting nature of fame in an era of fading personal privacy.
And she ends with a laugh. What more could a reader ask?
Denise Mina is online at denisemina.com.
— Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.