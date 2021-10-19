The wheels on the buses go around and around. And on Tuesday, they have a day all their own.
Gov. Laura Kelly proclaimed October 20 “School Transportation Appreciation Day.” It's part of a wider National School Bus Safety Week.
A statement from the Kansas Department of Education said during the pandemic-plagued term of 2020-21, nearly 189,000 students across the state rode with 4,366 school bus drivers.
But in many areas, drivers are in short supply. The Emporia Public School career website showed four openings for drivers Tuesday, along with a “bus para” position.
Some New England districts became so desperate for drivers in recent weeks that they resorted to using National Guard personnel behind the wheel.
But beyond paying drivers, the transport of schools is a major expense for public schools.
The Madison-Virgil School Board voted last week to renew a three-year lease on one standard school bus for $12,884 in the first year. Superintendent Stephen Jowers said buying the bus outright would have cost $57,805.
Perhaps the best way for drivers to appreciate school transportation is to be careful around buses.
“The most dangerous time for students is waiting for a bus to arrive,” Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner tweeted Tuesday. He then presented a bus safety program to children in Tescott.
Yet a KSDE survey in April found 935 violations of the school bus “stop arm” law on a single day. That computes to drivers illegally passing almost 28 percent of all buses.
The KSDE holds a school bus safety poster contest for Kansas children every year. This year's theme is, “1 Bus + 1 Driver = A Big Impact on Education.”
The KSDE office in Topeka will accept submissions through Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.