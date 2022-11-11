The interim provost at Emporia State University wants the job on a permanent basis.
ESU announced Friday that Dr. R. Brent Thomas will interview for the position Monday. He's the third of four finalists for the provost position to be revealed.
"Emporia is my home," Thomas writes in his letter of intent posted online.
Thomas has been Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences since 2014 and a faculty member in Emporia since 2006. Thomas became interim provost in September after George Arasimowicz resigned in February.
An ESU statement indicated Thomas will receive the same process as the other finalists, including interviews with a search committee and “a tour of Emporia.”
The public can attend a community forum with Thomas Monday at 2 p.m. at Webb Hall inside the Memorial Union. A faculty forum will follow at 3:30 p.m.
Two other finalists for provost visited Emporia this week. Sean Lane from the University of Alabama-Huntsville was on campus Wednesday, with Greg Haddock from Northwest Missouri State University appearing Thursday.
ESU promises to reveal the fourth finalist's name Tuesday. That person will visit Emporia for interviews and a forum next Thursday.
The final decision on a new provost will be made by the Kansas Board of Regents.
