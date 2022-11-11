IMG_4467.JPEG

President Ken Hush, center, and interim Provost Brent Thomas look at papers ahead of a meeting of the Kansas Board of Regents in September.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The interim provost at Emporia State University wants the job on a permanent basis.

ESU announced Friday that Dr. R. Brent Thomas will interview for the position Monday. He's the third of four finalists for the provost position to be revealed.

