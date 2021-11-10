The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education signed a memorandum of understanding with various community agencies to create a multidisciplinary team to support at-risk students and families Wednesday evening.
Interim Associate Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Jared Giffin explained that the district would work in partnership with professionals from CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, the Kansas Department for Children and Families, the Lyon County Attorney’s Office and Lyon County Community Corrections to share information and work together to find solutions to benefit students experiencing difficulty at school or who are at risk of being found to be a child in need of care.
“The process would start with school or an agency seeing difficulties that they aren’t able to solve by themselves and ultimately, they would talk to the parents about this process, this multidisciplinary team that could get together and really just collaborate and brainstorm about other ideas, services, things that maybe that original group hadn’t thought of,” Giffin said.
Parents would have to give informed consent in order for their child to be discussed at a meeting of the multidisciplinary team. Giffin said the team will initially start by meeting once a month to discuss referrals, determine solutions and assign follow-up responsibilities.
He also said that this sort of thing had been tried before but that “it just sort of morphed and went away.” Previous attempts did not involve informed consent from parents, so the agencies were unable to openly discuss specific details in a way that proved helpful, he said.
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said that each agency has worked with its legal teams to develop release of information forms that will allow it to cooperate to benefit the students and families in the best way possible.
“That release is specifically for this (multidisciplinary team) process,” she said.
Giffin said that the other partner agencies were equally enthusiastic about this new way to support members of the community.
“We’re excited to be able to bring this back, this collaborative effort,” he said. “And really, that’s what it is. It provides another layer of supports for our students and families who we feel like are experiencing the most need.”
In other business, the school board reviewed the 2020-21 academic achievement report based upon the Kansas State Assessments. The report showed that the district made slight improvements in English language arts and science compared to 2018-19 while it took a step back in science. That trend was consistent across various demographics within the district.
Interim Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Judy Stanley noted that compared to similar districts, USD 253 did show a greater decrease in math scores but said that in general that trend is not limited to Emporia schools.
“A majority have seen a decline in the scores,” she said.”Emporia does happen to have the biggest decline, but that does seem to be an area of need across the state.”
However, USD 253’s improvements in ELA and science were greater than many similar districts.
Stanley clarified that the state assessments do not diagnose specific problems, but rather they help guide the evaluation of coursework and professional development. She said this year, as opposed to years past, the Teaching and Learning team will work with individual schools to examine the data and identify areas of growth and areas of need.
Those conversations began in September, she said, and some “common threats” were identified, including the need to evaluate the core instruction resources for math and reading, to identify resources to support students’ acquisition of math fluency, to increase professional development opportunities and, in particular, to address the ways that social-emotional needs are disrupting the learning environment.
“While this isn’t necessarily academic, it can be affecting our students’ academic skills as we aren’t able to spend as much time on instruction when we’re dealing with major behaviors,” she said.
The school board also:
- Received an update on construction from McCown Gordon and accepted a bid from Kaw Valley Engineering Inc. for construction materials and inspection services for the Logan Avenue Elementary School renovation project. The cost of the bid was $13,247, which was much less than the $30,000 allotted on the master budget for the process.
- Received a brief report on its financial audit for the 2020-21 school year from April Swartz of Varney and Associates. Swarts said that nothing needed correcting and that the district’s “financial statements are fairly stated in all material respects.”
- Approved a motion allowing the 20% of its surplus Chromebooks that are considered to be “Grade A” to be sold to the community for $30 each, while the remainder is to be sold to AG Parts at $35 apiece for “Grade B” computers and $25 apiece for “Grade C” computers.
- Renewed the .5-mill levy to support its adult education program. The levy must be renewed every five years.
- Approved the 2022-23 course enrollment guide for Emporia High School.
