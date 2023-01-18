Registration opened Wednesday for this year's American Legion Boys State of Kansas convention.
Registration opened Wednesday for this year's American Legion Boys State of Kansas convention.
The 85th annual gathering of high school leaders is scheduled for June 4-10 at Kansas State University.
Organizers are expanding the eligibility again this year to include students who complete their sophomore year this spring. In the past, Boys State was only for juniors.
Boys State bills itself as a “political exercise” emphasizing leadership skills and teamwork, revolving around mock elections and other simulations. Respect for government and the military is included.
The cost of Boys Satate weke normally is $350, but sponsors often pay a majority of that to reduce the price to $50 per delegate.
Interested families can register online at ksbstate.org. Potential sponsors can learn about the process there as well. The deadline for guaranteed enrollment in the program is Sunday, April 30.
