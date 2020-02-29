“Cold Storage” by David Koepp. 2019, $27.99.
When Pentagon bioterror operative Roberto Diaz was sent to investigate a suspected biochemical attack, he found something far worse: a highly mutative organism capable of extinction-level destruction. He contained it and buried it in cold storage deep beneath a little-used military repository.
Now, after decades of festering in a forgotten sub-basement, the specimen has found its way out and is on a lethal feeding frenzy. Only Diaz knows how to stop it.
He races across the country to help two unwitting security guards — one an ex-con, the other a single mother. Over one harrowing night, the unlikely trio must figure out how to quarantine this horror again. All they have is luck, fearlessness and a mordant sense of humor. Will that be enough to save all of humanity?
Cold Storage is the sort of fun, fast-paced suspense novel that kept me turning the pages until the very end. The writing style reminded me of Michael Crichton, with the main storyline occupying most of the pages, but just enough of the situation developing beyond the characters’ knowledge to keep the reader in suspense without overdoing it. This is no coincidence, since Koepp is one of the screenwriters for Jurassic Park. I appreciated the book because, unlike other suspense novels that take themselves too seriously, Cold Storage is funny in all the right ways. Koepp is good at adding just enough dry humor to lighten the story without taking away any of the suspense or to stray into farcical territory.
One of the things that made the book great was the characters. Roberto Diaz is the only one mentioned in the summary, but the real heroes of the story are Teacake, an ex-con, and Naomi, a single mother. Both are security guards at an underground storage facility, and their contrasting personalities interacting were one of my favorite things about the book.
Even those who wouldn’t normally pick up what the publishers term a “wild and terrifying bioterrorism adventure” will enjoy this fast-paced and fun story.
