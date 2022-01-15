As Flint Hills Technical College opened a new semester Monday, more than one-third of the undergraduate students were building a potential mountain.
At Emporia State University, based on recent numbers, nearly two-thirds of the undergraduate students are doing it.
The mountain is a financial debt resulting from student loans. It can take former college students years or decades to pay off those loans and interest to become debt-free.
“I felt very defeated, because I basically had a whole mortgage and nothing to show for it,” Skylar Blake of Emporia said.
Blake’s debt mountain range is in the area of $100,000. He received private loans for three years to major in French at the private Boston University. But then the loans stopped.
“I had to drop out, because I couldn’t go anymore,” Blake said. “No degree, no funding.”
Blake came home to Kansas and enrolled at ESU with a scholarship. But then the novel coronavirus arrived and he had to drop out again.
When the pandemic struck in March 2020, the federal requirement to repay government student loans was frozen. In late December, President Joe Biden extended the freeze and accrual of interest until Sunday, May 1.
“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time,” Biden said in a statement.
“It was really awesome that they extended it,” Flint Hills Technical College financial aid officer Erica Clark said.
After crunching some complex numbers, Clark said 63% of the undergraduate students at FHTC were awarded financial aid during the fall semester. But only 39% of them took the assistance.
At ESU, Student Loan Coordinator Darcy Johnson reported 64% of undergraduate students received federal loans in the 2019-20 term. A typical Kansas resident will pay $3,467 in tuition and fees for the spring semester.
Students receiving loans don’t have to repay them right now, or even right after graduation.
“A student is not required to make payments on their loans while they’re in school, half-time or greater,” Johnson said. “Then they have a six-month grace period after they leave school.”
So for now, present students are receiving loans interest-free. Blake’s current situation is even better because he works at Starbucks.
“They pay my tuition at ESU,” Blake explained. “I’m actually doing a whole new major and starting over, but it’s free.”
But once the federal loan pause is lifted, the financial headaches could return for many others.
The Associated Press reports more than 36 million U.S. residents have outstanding student loans. They’re paying an average $400 per month on them.
The total debt comes to more than $1.37 trillion, or nearly 67 times the current Kansas state budget.
Johnson said the repayment pause has no direct impact on ESU. It’s simply the middle party in an arrangement between student borrowers and the U.S. Department of Education through private loan servicers.
“Most of the work we do is on the front end — the processing,” Johnson explained.
But are the hands of universities really clean of any responsibility?
“Universities are allowed to loan money to 18-year-old kids with no collateral, only with the obligation to pay it back that will never go away,” Emporia City Commissioner Jamie Sauder said.
As a real estate agent, Sauder is concerned about the long-term economic impact.
A Sept. 2021 survey by the National Association of Realtors found 29% of student loan debt holders say the debt has impacted their ability to buy a home.
“It adds another hurdle for a prospective buyer to get over,” Sauder said. “Their debt-income ratio prevents them from getting a mortgage.”
Sauder added that college students never could receive a home loan in the same way they do student loans.
In some cases, former students find it more profitable to delay repayment of their loans. Ngoc Nguyen wrote in an email that seven years after graduating, he can pay off a $30,000 debt completely.
“But I wouldn’t because I can use my money for other things and make more than the $100 interest rate,” Nguyen wrote.
In fact, the pandemic pause has helped some people chip away at their mountain. The Realtors report found 38% of them now are “closer to paying off their debt.”
Blake’s loan repayment to Boston is on hold while he works toward a degree at ESU. His parents helped with earlier payments but they can only do so much.
“My family has no money, really,” Blake said. “They are going to work until they die.”
Wisdom Cole, NAACP Youth & College national director, told the Associated Press there’s a simple answer to the mountains of student loans: bulldoze them.
“To provide financial relief during omicron, cancel student debt,” he said. “To boost the economy, cancel student debt. To address the racial wealth gap, cancel student debt.”
But Blake said even if his ESU loans were forgiven, “I would still have a ton of debt.”
While President Biden has talked about debt forgiveness, Johnson indicated former students should prepare for the financial worst, whenever it comes.
“They definitely have some time now to plan and make sure they know who they’re sending their payments to,” Johnson said.
Repayment plans based on income are available, Johnson added. New temporary pauses are possible as well.
One Gazette reader recommended the “Ramsey Solutions” 10-point approach to paying off student debt. The online version recommends applying all raises to debt payments and calls debt forgiveness an empty promise.”
If he had the power, Blake would make a public college education tuition-free.
“All public institutions should be free,” he said,
But for now, Blake’s hopes for becoming debt-free rest on obtaining an electrical engineering degree from ESU.
“I feel like I’m one of the lucky ones with a profitable degree,” he said. “Even if I refused to pay it ... I’d probably be homeless.”
Johnson noted former ESU students are welcome to make an appointment for financial counseling by calling 620-341-5257. They can visit the financial aid office in Plumb Hall or hold a Microsoft Teams conference.
Johnson also recommended students and borrowers check the StudentAid.gov website to make sure their contact information is current.
