“Rough Magic” by Lara Prior-Palmer, Catapult, 2019, $25.00.
At the age of 19, Lara Prior-Palmer discovered a website devoted to “the world’s longest, toughest horse race” — an annual competition of endurance and skill that involves dozens of riders racing a series of 25 wild ponies across 1,000 kilometers of Mongolian grassland. On a whim, she decided to enter the race. As she boarded a plane to East Asia, she was utterly unprepared for what awaited her.
Riders often spend years preparing to compete in the Mongol Derby, a course that re-creates the horse messenger system developed by Genghis Khan, and many fail to finish. Prior-Palmer had no formal training. She was driven by her own restlessness, stubbornness and a lifelong love of horses.
She raced for 10 days through extreme heat and terrifying storms, catching a few hours of sleep where she could at the homes of nomadic families. Battling bouts of illness and dehydration, exhaustion and bruising falls, she decided she had nothing to lose. Each dawn she rode out again on a fresh horse, scrambling up mountains, swimming through rivers, crossing woodlands and wetlands, arid dunes and open steppe, as American television crews chased her in their jeeps.
Memoir is a tricky genre. Anyone can write one, but often the ones that are popular are written by famous people and are read by their devoted fans. While Lara Prior-Palmer has achieved some version of fame, it is not the generalized acclaim of pop stars or political figures. What could make the average person pick up this book, then? A desire for wildness, a tendency for soul-searching, a curiosity for something larger than oneself — any of these things and probably others.
This story is beautifully written. From the very first pages I was drawn in by the way Prior-Palmer describes her life, herself and her own thoughts and motivations, and the world around her. There is a dry humor and a lyrical quality to the phrasing that makes it a pleasure to read. I found myself saying sentences out loud just to see how they would sound.
It’s difficult to say how the book is surprising. From the beginning, Prior-Palmer tells you that she won the race. Yet over and over again I found myself waiting for the story to change, to find out how she won when this and this and this happened. I was there, waiting with the rest of the onlookers to see the results of a race that ended in 2013. I knew what happened — but I didn’t.
I highly recommend “Rough Magic” to anyone who is looking for something more.
