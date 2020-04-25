Reviewed by Craig Carlson
“Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life,” by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein, Little, Brown Spark, 2020
Have you already cleared out your closets and the attic during your downtime lately? Are you a fan of the KonMari method by Marie Kondo? Then you may be interested in reading her new book so that you can tackle your office space whether at home or offsite. Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein came about after the author recalled her early days working in an office environment. This is how she got her start in the decluttering movement.
Can one find joy at work? Can file folders spark joy? It is hard to say something sparks joy when it is a necessary item for work. It might be better to ask yourself, “will this help me prosper?” Ms. Kondo suggests that there is a functional joy. Having a functional stapler is a good thing. If your stapler does not work correctly it will cause undue stress in your day. Consider getting a new one to bring some happiness to your office. Maybe even one that is in your favorite color.
Not only does the book address the paper clutter, but it also talks about the digital clutter that can swarm the office. The emails, voicemails, and full engagement calendar. In any job there are activities that we do not want to do, but the key is to emphasize those that do spark joy.
Ms. Kondo says that tidying up at work is not just about having a tidy desk, but to “begin a dialogue with yourself.” This dialogue may be centered around your current job and how to make it better, or it could clear some mental space to think about a career change.
This topic is carried further by the chapters written by Mr. Sonenshein. If you do not have a designated workspace, this book can still be applicable. The author wrote about tidying up personal conflicts and your attitude towards your coworkers. I never thought about applying the concepts to relationships. We tend to hang on to anxieties, failures, and criticism from others. He suggests writing the negative thoughts on a piece of paper, honoring the message by taking a key lesson from it, and then discarding the paper by shredding it.
Through stories from their clients, the authors help to inspire the reader to examine the physical and emotional clutter that builds in our work lives. Many of us spend most of our lives working. We should do our best to tidy up and make sure we can go to the office with as much joy as we can.
This title is available as an eBook and audiobook for free checkout through the Sunflower eLibrary with a valid Emporia Public Library card.
